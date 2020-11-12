Baker County’s pandemic problems worsened Monday when Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that the county, along with eight others, including Union, would begin a 2-week “pause” on Wednesday.
Brown said last week that counties with populations of 30,000 or less — Baker County has about 16,800 residents — would go on the pause list if they had 60 or more new COVID-19 cases in the previous 14 days. Baker County’s total was 64.
The pause is particularly troubling for some restaurants and other businesses that must limit their indoor capacity to 50 people, including customers and staff.
The governor’s decision doesn’t affect Baker schools, which will continue to have in-person classes for preschoolers through sixth-grade, while middle school and high school students, starting this week, return to their classrooms one day per week while taking online classes the other days.
Brown’s decision to exclude schools from the restrictions is sensible. Although four Baker 5J students have tested positive for the virus since late October — a third-grader at Brooklyn, a sixth-grader at South Baker and two third-graders at Haines Elementary — both Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, and Dr. Eric Lamb, the county’s public health officer, said contact tracing shows that students are neither being infected at school nor spreading it while there. So long as that remains the case, the Baker School District can continue to have in-person classes based on state regulations.
Staten said the chief culprits in the county’s recent surge in infections are “social gatherings” of families and friends, events such as birthday parties, dinner parties, potlucks and other indoor get-togethers.
Although schools might seem vulnerable to COVID-19 — they are infamous for being incubators of common communicable diseases such as colds — there is a key distinction. Schools are complying with the precautions that health experts say can significantly reduce the spread of the virus — students and staff wear masks, they’re assessed for symptoms, and surfaces, including hands, are sanitized regularly.
Although it’s not clear how many people attending social gatherings are doing the same — Staten said contact tracers don’t typically ask people whether they or others wore masks during such events — it’s a medical fact that these simple steps, though imperfect, are beneficial.
Gov. Brown is asking residents of counties on the pause list to limit gatherings in their homes to six people, if guests include people who don’t live in the home, and to have fewer such events.
The state won’t be enforcing these guidelines, and there are no penalties for failing to comply.
No legal penalties, anyway.
But if people fail to be cautious, if they fail to take the easy actions that we know can significantly limit the spread of COVID-19, then they, and quite possibly others, will suffer consequences.
Some people will get sick, potentially to a life-threatening degree. County Commissioner Mark Bennett said Monday that an unknown number of county residents infected with COVID-19 have been, or are being, treated for severe symptoms at hospitals outside the county. Three county residents have died after testing positive.
Businesses will continue to struggle.
The positive aspect is that we know Baker County can keep COVID-19 at bay. Less than a month ago, from Oct. 10-23, the county had just three new cases. Over the next 2-week period there were 64 cases. These dramatically different trends weren’t coincidences. They reflect decisions that county residents made. And there’s every reason to believe that if we make wise decisions, following advice that we all understand, then this current “pause” will end the day before Thanksgiving.
Which would be something to be thankful for indeed.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
