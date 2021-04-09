We understand, even though most of us have the luxury of not having to often think about it, that police officers put themselves in dangerous situations we probably will never have to face.
But just recently in Baker County, a couple of episodes have starkly illustrated the hazards that officers from each local agency — Baker City Police, Oregon State Police and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office — are occasionally exposed to.
On March 12, Oregon State Police Sr. Trooper Andrew McClay responded to reports of a driver speeding the wrong way on Interstate 84 near Durkee. When McClay saw the 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by a Washington man, approaching him “at a very high rate of speed,” as McClay wrote in a report, he didn’t merely try to persuade the driver to stop by way of flashing lights and a siren.
McClay, as he wrote in his report, “rammed the vehicle to get it off the roadway.”
By risking his own life, McClay might well have saved somebody else’s. The wrong-way driver had already barely missed hitting at least one vehicle after driving west for about 15 miles in the freeway’s eastbound lanes.
More recently, early on Tuesday morning, April 6, Baker City Police officer Mark Powell, along with Dalton Baker, a security officer at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City, were confronted with a violent man from Boise who refused to leave the hospital after being evaluated following an incident in which he allegedly backed his car into a gas pump. The man punched both Powell and Baker, and he continued to fight even after Powell deployed his Taser.
Both episodes ended without any serious injuries. This is a testament to both the skill and the bravery of the officers, acting on our behalf and with a goal of protecting us from the dangers they confront.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
