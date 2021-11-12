Picking up a prescription these days is primarily an exercise in patience.
The three Baker City stores that include a pharmacy — Rite Aid, Safeway and Albertsons — might consider putting a line of comfortable chairs leading from their pharmacy counters.
They’ll need a lot of chairs, though.
Lines stretching across the stores have been common over the past several weeks. Customers have reported waiting for two or three hours.
Helen Loennig, pharmacist and pharmacy manager at the Bi-Mart store in Baker City, which closed its pharmacy this week, described the situation as a crisis. Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, used the same word.
Their choice of that word is apt.
For some people, standing in a line for a couple hours to pick up medications is merely annoying. For others it’s much more problematic.
What about workers who can’t be away from their job for that long?
What about people whose medical condition makes it painful, if not impossible, for them to stand so long?
This crisis has multiple causes.
The closure of the Bi-Mart pharmacy, which Loennig said processed about 1,500 prescriptions per week, has moved much of that workload to the three remaining pharmacies. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccination mandate, which includes pharmacy workers, has led some employees to quit. Pharmacies, like almost every type of business, are struggling to find workers. Officials from the companies that operate Baker City’s three pharmacies haven’t responded to multiple requests from the Herald about the primary sources of the local problems.
The Pharmacy Workforce Center reported 11,356 pharmacist job postings nationally in the third quarter of 2021 — up 13% for the same period last year.
Baker County officials have been talking with their state counterparts about possible solutions, including the state providing temporary pharmacy workers.
Any help would be beneficial. Pharmacies are always vital, but perhaps never so much as they are now, with demand not only for medications that keep people healthy but for COVID-19, flu and other vaccines.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.