The gradual reopening of Oregon’s economy has also included, to a limited extent, outdoor recreation, as both state and federal agencies have opened some parks, boat launches, trailheads, day-use areas and other sites over the past few weeks.
But a notable exception is campgrounds.
This should change — and it can change, in a way that preserves the precautions that medical experts say have helped stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Campgrounds at local state parks, including Farewell Bend and Unity Lake, are closed, although day-use areas in those parks are open.
Forest Service campgrounds, including Union Creek and other sites at Phillips Lake and in the Sumpter area, are also closed.
But Baker County’s Hewitt and Holcomb parks, on Brownlee Reservoir near Richland, opened last week, and on Wednesday the state opened the campground at the Elkhorn Wildlife Area west of North Powder. Both the county and the state request campers comply with social distancing.
And that’s the key point.
It’s easier to keep your distance at campgrounds than at many other places. Campgrounds are outdoors, most notably. And campsites are designed to separate each group of campers, since most campers prefer not to crawl out of their tent or step from their camper and step on somebody who’s sleeping.
There are potential challenges, but they’re hardly insurmountable ones.
Campgrounds have restrooms and in some cases other buildings where visitors can potentially get closer than 6 feet. But that’s the case in plenty of other places, including businesses, that are open.
Some people might worry that opening campgrounds would entice people to travel from outside the area. That’s true, to an extent. But it’s not as if anything is preventing people from visiting now.
Moreover, even though official campgrounds have been closed for two months, both the Forest Service and the BLM have continued to allow “dispersed camping” — pitching a tent or parking a trailer wherever you can find a suitably flat spot.
The difference is that those dispersed campsites lack restrooms. And although many trailers have toilets, smaller ones don’t. Neither do tents. Dispersed campsites also lack fire rings, so the danger of a fire escaping is higher.
The camping season is just getting started. As June arrives and temperatures warm, more people will want to get out town to enjoy their public — and uncrowded — lands. State and federal officials should start to open campgrounds, albeit with specific, and conspicuously signed, recommendations for social distancing, and with more robust restroom sanitizing protocols.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
