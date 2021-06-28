At long last — 15 months long — it’s over.
Not the pandemic, to be sure.
The virus remains a threat, and particularly to those who are not vaccinated.
But some of the more harmful economic effects will go away this week when Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ends statewide restrictions, including limits on capacities in restaurants and bars, as well as for a variety of events.
Brown said on Friday, June 25 that she would cancel the restrictions either Wednesday, June 30, or when at least 70% of Oregonians 18 and older are partially or fully vaccinated. Based on vaccination rates, it appears June 30 will arrive first.
We can rejoice in the relief at no longer having to monitor the Oregon Health Authority’s dashboards and worry that a handful of new cases will move Baker County into a higher risk level, with more stringent limits that hurt businesses.
“County risk level” is a term which, we can only hope, will be banished hereafter.
But even as we move into a summer that looks much more like a typical season in Baker County than 2020’s version — a full slate of Fourth of July events at Haines, Miners Jubilee and the bull and bronc riding competitions, the East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game all scheduled — we would do well to recognize that COVID-19 is hardly eradicated.
Just last week the county had 19 new cases over two days — the most in a two-day stretch in two months. That capped a more modest increase in cases that started in early June (on a positive note, there were just five new cases in five days, June 23-27). Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said some people who were infected recently are sick enough that they are being treated in a hospital.
Staten also noted that none of the 19 people whose cases were counted on June 21 or 22 was vaccinated.
Most of us are at relatively low risk of contracting the virus. But people who are vaccinated are vastly better protected than those who aren’t.
Vaccination is of course a personal choice, as it should be.
But with Baker County’s vaccination rate well below the state average — just seven of Oregon’s 35 other counties had a lower rate as of Friday, June 25 — the risk remains that friends, relatives and neighbors could become ill, perhaps severely so.
It’s exciting to ponder all the events still to come this summer.
Better still that we get through the season with Baker County’s COVID-19 death toll, which has been at 15 since May 21, staying right where it is.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
