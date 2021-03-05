Baker County commissioners made it clear on Wednesday, March 3 that the Baker County Chamber of Commerce will continue to operate the visitors center in Baker City through at least Aug. 31, 2021.
Commissioners’ 3-0 vote to extend the contract was the right call. Indeed, it was necessary.
With the prospect of a 2021 tourism season that won’t be as hamstrung by pandemic restrictions as the 2020 version was, it’s vital that the county have a functioning visitors center. The Chamber of Commerce is well-equipped to handle that task.
Commissioners emphasized Wednesday that they never intended to cancel the contract with the Chamber.
Because the contract requires the county to notify the Chamber at least 30 days in advance of ending the contract, Commission Chairman Bill Harvey gave Chamber director Shelly Cutler that notice last week. Commissioner Mark Bennett described that as a “procedural step,” taken because commissioners wouldn’t be meeting until March 3 to take action.
The notification wasn’t technically required. On Jan. 6 commissioners voted to extend the Chamber’s contract through April 30, almost 60 days after Wednesday’s meeting. Commissioner Bruce Nichols said the premature notification to the Chamber resulted from an oversight.
The notification led Cutler to express concern about the Chamber losing the contract, and the effect that could have, including potentially threatening this year’s Miners Jubilee.
Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten mentioned the situation on her new Facebook page. The Facebook page for the Baker County Republican Central Committee had a Feb. 24 post claiming that “Baker County will be closing Baker County Unlimited, tourism in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce by April 3rd.”
Nichols said he hopes Wednesday’s decision to extend the contract through Aug. 31 will help to “dial back some of the rhetoric.”
It was illogical to think commissioners would close the visitors center on the cusp of the tourism season, with no replacement. But now that that matter is settled, both county and Baker City officials can get together — in a work group that commissioners also endorsed Wednesday — to undertake a review of the lodging tax, which guests at motels and other lodging establishments pay. It’s a worthwhile exercise. Under the current system, dating to 2006, the county administers the tax, with 70% of revenue going to tourism promotion (including the visitors center) and 25% to economic development. At a minimum, the county and city need a detailed list of what’s required from the visitors center, an update that the county’s attorney has recommended. Tourism is a vital part of the county’s economy. We need to ensure that the tax lodging guests pay is spent wisely, with the ultimate goal of attracting more visitors.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.