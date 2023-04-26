The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) effort to reduce levels of potentially harmful bacteria in the Powder River Basin, which includes most of Baker County, is worthwhile. But the agency, which is acting under the auspices of the federal Clean Water Act, should be judicious in pursuing that laudable goal.

Based on the evidence DEQ has collected from lab tests of water samples, it doesn’t seem justified to use the TMDL process — Total Maximum Daily Load — to impose expensive requirements on the ranches and farms that are so vital to Baker County’s economy.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.