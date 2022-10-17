Beth Mastel-Smith wants to make Baker County a better place in a way that might not seem obvious but is vital nonetheless.
Mastel-Smith, an associate professor in nursing who moved to Baker City early this year, isn’t focused on improving the local economy or the schools or the appearance of the community.
She wants to help residents who have some form of dementia.
Specifically, Mastel-Smith wants to help those residents live independently, in their own homes, for as long as it’s safe for them to do so.
To do this, she’s promoting the concept known as a dementia friendly community.
The concept, which started in 2015 after a White House Conference on Aging, seeks to support not only people with dementia, but also their caregivers, often spouses or adult children.
But the program, as Mastel-Smith discussed in a recent interview with the Herald, also emphasizes issues that might not seem so important. For instance, she said an objective is to meet with staff at local businesses, such as pharmacies and grocery stores and others that older residents often patronize, and help employees recognize when a customer’s behavior might stem from the effects of dementia.
This might seem a relatively minor matter.
But consider how different the experience could be for a shopper who has dementia and becomes confused. If employees recognize that the customer has dementia, they’re more likely to treat the person with compassion, reducing the chances that the customer will become even more anxious. Conversely, if employees, due to misunderstanding rather than animosity, assume the customer is merely being belligerent, then the episode could easily turn out badly for all involved.
The dementia friendly community concept is valuable anywhere.
But Baker County is likely to benefit more than most, based on demographics.
More than one in four county residents — 26.9% — is 65 or older. That’s the ninth-highest percentage among Oregon’s 36 counties.
Mastel-Smith said Baker County’s risk factors, related to dementia, are higher than average.
Kudos to her and other members of a newly formed “action team” for their commitment to trying to make the latter years of their neighbors as fulfilling as possible.
