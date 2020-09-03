Flames destroy but they do not educate.
Fires obscure, both figuratively and literally, whatever message those who light them might wish to deliver.
But fire has become a symbol — perhaps the most prominent symbol — of the protests in downtown Portland that have happened every night since late May, in the wake of George Floyd’s death while being arrested in Minneapolis.
On Monday night about 200 people gathered outside the condominium where Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler lives. The group, echoing what leaders from several progressive organizations have said recently, called on Wheeler to resign. Those leaders have criticized Wheeler for failing to reform the Portland Police Bureau. They also contend that police were too late in intervening in clashes between pro-Trump and other demonstrators Saturday, during which a member of Patriot Prayer, a conservative group, was fatally shot.
Those are legitimate issues.
And people have a constitutional right to peaceably gather in front of Wheeler’s home.
But not long after the demonstration started, so did the first fire, according to reports by The Oregonian/OregonLive.
The situation quickly devolved, in what has become a predictable pattern in Oregon’s largest city. Police declared an unlawful assembly, and then a riot. They arrested 19 people.
And the connection between these daily conflicts and the righteous cause at the heart of the Black Lives Matter movement became a bit less clear.
You needn’t be a cynic to conclude that these dismal results are inevitable, to wonder whether it’s possible, in today’s antagonistic climate, for a legitimate protest to happen without fisticuffs and fires.
The answer, fortunately, is yes — it is possible.
Another Oregon city — Pendleton — proved that on Saturday, the same night Aaron “Jay” Danielson, was fatally shot in Portland.
As our colleagues at the East Oregonian reported, about 200 people gathered in Pendleton for a Black Lives Matter march. In one respect the event was reminiscent of what was happening 200 miles to the west in Portland. A group of counterprotesters also gathered in Pendleton. Some of them carried rifles and stood in front of businesses. Members of the two groups yelled at each other. There was some pushing and shoving.
But in Pendleton nobody fired shots.
And nobody lit fires.
It’s tempting to attribute the difference between the Pendleton and Portland events to population. It seems plausible to conclude that in a city of 657,000 — that’s Portland — the odds are higher that any given group will include some felonious malcontents compared with an ostensibly similar demonstration in Pendleton, population 17,000.
But blaming bad behavior on statistics is to excuse the people who are responsible. And despite the vast difference in the two cities’ populations, the number of people participating in Saturday’s march in Pendleton, based on media reports, was comparable to the attendance at Monday’s gathering outside Wheeler’s condo.
The lack of fire, and gunfire, during the Pendleton event isn’t the only difference, though. Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts told the East Oregonian that the Black Lives Matter protest organizers met with him five times prior to the event, with a goal of ensuring the event was peaceful.
Such cooperation between protesters and police seems unlikely in Portland. But those who are disillusioned, who want only to exercise their constitutional rights and to express their deeply held beliefs, can look to Pendleton for inspiration.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
