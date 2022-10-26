The U.S. Forest Service should be held to account when its employees light a prescribed fire that spreads onto private land.
But putting handcuffs on the agency employee in charge of the blaze, and driving him to the Grant County Jail, seems more like a stunt.
That’s what Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley did on Oct. 19 in the Bear Valley south of John Day.
The man in handcuffs is Rick Snodgrass, a Forest Service employee who was overseeing a prescribed fire on the Malheur National Forest that day. He was charged with reckless burning, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $6,250 fine. Snodgrass was released soon after. Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter hasn’t decided whether to pursue the charge against Snodgrass.
There is no dispute over the basic scenario that played out Oct. 19.
The fire ignited by Forest Service employees torched some trees during the afternoon, when the wind picked up a bit, and embers spread onto land owned by the Holliday family, who are cattle ranchers.
The ember started a fire that burned an estimated 20 to 40 acres of the Hollidays’ land.
If the Hollidays can show that the fire damaged their property, or reduced its value, then they ought to have legitimate grounds for a civil suit against the federal government.
That’s the appropriate legal venue for trying to punish the Forest Service for a potentially costly mistake.
Prosecuting Snodgrass for reckless burning is quite a different matter.
Oregon law regarding reckless burning states that “The risk must be of such nature and degree that disregard thereof constitutes a gross deviation from the standard of care that a reasonable person would observe in the situation.”
Carpenter said the reality that Snodgrass was doing his job, rather than, say, acting as a private individual burning his own property, doesn’t automatically shield him from prosecution.
Yet it’s not reasonable to ignore that Snodgrass was in fact carrying out a burning plan that three other Forest Service employees had also endorsed.
Fire isn’t a precise tool, more akin to a shovel than a scalpel.
And although the blaze Oct. 19 burned where it wasn’t supposed to, that’s not tantamount to the “gross deviation from the standard of care” that Oregon’s reckless burning law references.
The fire’s unplanned spread wasn’t dramatic. Forest Service officials didn’t have to summon aircraft to stop the fire — the only resource called in was a bulldozer.
And according to Forest Service officials, the flames accomplished their goals on public land, including reducing the amount of fuel that could feed a future wildfire.
To reiterate, the modest size of the fire’s encroachment on private land — and even the possibility that the flames benefited rather than harmed the Hollidays’ land — doesn’t absolve the Forest Service from responsibility.
The Hollidays didn’t ask to have their property burned.
If nothing else, this episode might prompt Forest Service officials to be more cautious when deciding whether to ignite prescribed fires — particularly in areas close to private property.
But it might well be that, even with the benefit of hindsight, officials would have made the same decision on Oct. 19 in Bear Valley.
The troubling possibility is that, whatever comes of the criminal charges against Snodgrass, the Forest Service will forgo future burning that could reduce the risk of a wildfire which threatens not only public resources but also private land.
That would benefit no one.
Prescribed fires are an important tool. Flames not only can curb future wildfires, but they spur the growth of grasses and shrubs that are forage for wildlife and for cattle that graze on public land.
When prescribed fires go wrong — and in particular as the Oct. 19 blaze did, by burning private land — those affected have options.
But arresting and prosecuting a single employee won’t make the private landowners whole.
And treating as a criminal the person who is carrying out a well-considered prescribed fire policy, one based on experience and research but one that carries an inherent risk, isn’t likely to accomplish anything except to please those seeking personal retribution rather than actual improvements to how the Forest Service operates.
