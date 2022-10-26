The U.S. Forest Service should be held to account when its employees light a prescribed fire that spreads onto private land.

But putting handcuffs on the agency employee in charge of the blaze, and driving him to the Grant County Jail, seems more like a stunt.

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor

