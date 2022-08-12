Baker City hired a contractor to tear down a home on the east side of town last week. But not because the property was strewn with trash and other debris.
Although the term “eyesore” is decidedly subjective, given that each person’s aesthetic judgment is different, the property at 1975 Birch St., at the corner of Birch and Washington, would have qualified as such for most people.
City officials had tried over several years to deal with the accumulation of debris on the property. From 2017 to 2021, the city paid four times to haul away trash. The recurring nature of the situation earned the property, owned by Lucas Buddy Lee Gwin, the dubious distinction of being the first deemed a “chronic neighborhood nuisance” under a 2019 revision to the city’s property maintenance ordinance.
Gwin appealed that January 2022 judgment by Brent Kerns, Baker County Justice of the Peace, but the appeal was dismissed July 19. In an email to the Herald on Thursday, Aug. 11, Gwin, responding to a request for a comment about the city dismantling the home, wrote a single word: “heartbroken.”
The reason the 950-square-foot home no longer stands, however, isn’t how the property looked. The reason is that Dawn Kitzmiller, the city’s building official, after inspecting the structure on April 7, concluded that it was unsafe based on the city’s property maintenance ordinance. Kitzmiller said the home was in “terrible” shape, with interior walls removed and the ceiling failing in places. She said the house, which was built in 1900 and had a real market value of $3,740, according to the Baker County Assessor’s office, “would have failed” at some point.
The city, in dealing with unsightly properties, must always balance the rights of property owners with public expectations.
But when city officials have determined that a home or other structure poses an actual danger because it could collapse, they have an obligation to deal with the situation. If the owner is neither able nor willing to fix the problem, as apparently was the case at 1975 Birch St., then dismantling the structure is reasonable.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.