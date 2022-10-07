The evidence continues to mount that Oregon’s lenient attitude toward the possession and use of hard drugs — most notably fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid — is failing.
This evidence includes the grimmest sort — death tolls.
The number of unintentional opioid deaths in the state has more than doubled in three years — from 280 in 2019 to 472 in 2020 to 745 in 2021.
According to a recent report from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), fentanyl is a major factor in this terrible trend. The drug is often added to pills that the user believes is a less-potent substance. Fentanyl is so ubiquitous that OHA cautions people to assume that any prescription pill, unless they receive it directly from a pharmacist, contains fentanyl.
Yet Oregon’s Measure 110, the de facto drug legalization law that voters approved in November 2020, treats fentanyl the same as cocaine and LSD. The punishment for having less than 5 grams of fentanyl is a $100 fine — and people can avoid the fine by making a phone call to an addiction assessment hotline. Given that puny punishment, it’s hardly surprising that relatively few people cited have made the call.
Measure 110 proponents touted its other main component — diverting hundreds of millions of dollars in marijuana tax revenue to statewide programs designed to help people overcome drug addictions.
It’s too early to judge whether that will work, since state officials were so sluggish in distributing the money.
But fentanyl is clearly a special case due to its combination of ubiquity and lethality. Yet Oregon treats the drug as though it’s relatively innocuous, allowing people to have up to 4.9 grams — about 2,450 potentially lethal doses — without fearing any sanction more than a modest fine.
Recent surveys suggest that a majority of voters in the state still support Measure 110. But they should be given a chance to decide whether they still believe possession of a drug as dangerous fentanyl poses no more threat to society than exceeding a speed limit by 10 mph.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
