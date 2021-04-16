The numbers are real and so are the likely effects.
Real, and depressing.
Baker County’s success at limiting the spread of COVID-19 was temporary.
After slashing the daily average of new cases by more than half in February compared with December, the county held on to that progress during the first three weeks of March.
But since then the virus has spread with greater rapidity that at any time since December. During December the county recorded 196 total cases, an average of 6.3 per day.
The daily average dipped to 3.4 in January and to 2.5 in February before rising a bit, to 3.1 per day, during March. The March increase was driven by cases in the final 10 days of the month.
During the 24-day period from March 22 through April 14, the county had 131 new cases, an average of 5.5 per day. The recent trend has been even worse, with 16 cases on Wednesday, April 14 and 14 the previous day. The two-day total of 30 cases is the most in any two-day period since the pandemic started.
Although the public is hamstrung somewhat by not having a lot of detail about the source of the new cases, according to the county health department the biggest culprit, as it was during previous surges, is people attending parties and other gatherings. It’s hardly a stretch to say that some of the people present either aren’t vaccinated or they weren’t taking precautions that can reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
On Wednesday, April 14, a 71-year-old Baker County woman died in a Boise hospital, a week after testing positive. She was the 14th county resident to die after contracting the virus.
Besides the obvious and tragic health effects, this surge is likely to move the county back to the high risk level starting April 23. That’s a cruel blow to restaurants, the Eltrym Theater and other businesses that have already suffered so much from restrictions.
We managed to hold this virus largely at bay during a time when relatively few residents were vaccinated. Surely now, with 31% partially or fully inoculated, we can do it again.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
