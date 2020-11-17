Gov. Kate Brown was justified in taking action to try to reverse Oregon’s unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases over the past couple weeks.
But some aspects of the Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 “freeze” that the governor announced Friday unfairly punish certain businesses. They’re also inconsistent with the statements Brown and health officials have made recently in explaining the rapid increase in infections.
The situation is troubling, to be sure.
Oregon’s rate of new cases has risen significantly during November, and not because more people are being tested. A higher percentage of people who are tested are infected, the statewide weekly positivity averages increasing from between about 5.6% and 8.5% in October to about 12.1% during the first half of November.
Baker County has had a similar surge, with 71 new cases reported during the first 2 weeks in November. That’s one-third of the county’s total during the 9-month pandemic.
These trends have the potential to stress hospital capacities. More vitally, they mean more people will get seriously ill, and more will die.
Brown, as the state’s top elected official, could hardly ignore that reality.
Yet some of more severe restrictions in effect from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 (and for at least 2 additional weeks in Multnomah County, the state’s most populous county, where case numbers and test positivity percentages have been rising substantially) affect restaurants even though neither the governor nor her health advisors have named that business category as contributing to the recent surge.
Indeed, officials at both the state and Baker County level have repeatedly emphasized that social gatherings, including parties, are the biggest problem.
During a Nov. 6 press conference Brown said: “We have been asking Oregonians over the past several weeks to be mindful of social gatherings as they continue to be the main culprit of community spread in Oregon. The data is proving that not all Oregonians are listening.”
But restaurants, many of which have already sustained major revenue cuts due to previous restrictions during the pandemic, will be limited to takeout meals during the 2-week freeze.
And although the governor also announced restrictions on the size of household gatherings from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 — six people from no more than two households — it’s logical to expect that some people, deprived of eating at a restaurant, will instead host gatherings at their homes that surpass those limits. In other words, the state’s restrictions on restaurants could have the opposite of the intended effect, by prompting people to engage in the very behavior that health officials say is driving the surge in infections.
Restaurants are required to comply with mask mandates. They are used to stringent sanitation practices. They have robust ventilation. Restaurants, like schools, are more controlled environments than private households. Health officials have also said that schools, even with students returning to classrooms in many places, including the Baker School District, are not a significant source of new infections.
The governor certainly is justified in chastising people for being irresponsible. State officials, in discussing the COVID-19 surge, have cited Halloween parties in Multnomah County as an example, one of which had 100 guests.
But rather than call for people to limit even much more modest gatherings to six people from no more than two households — and directing Oregon State Police to work with local police to enforce those restrictions — the governor could have appealed to our better instincts rather than brandish the cudgel of law enforcement.
Some people, unfortunately, will ignore even precautions with proven benefits, such as wearing a mask in situations where distancing isn’t possible.
But the new, arbitrary guidelines on the number of people at private gatherings, along with the potential for police involvement even though they’re only likely to respond to egregious violations, seem likely to provoke resentment even in some people who have been acting responsibly and who earnestly want to continue to do so. What about families who, for instance, self-quarantine prior to a holiday gathering, or who are tested in advance of the gathering? Even if such a group exceeds the limits in place during the “freeze,” the gathering would likely pose a smaller risk of spreading the virus than an event that complies with the guidelines but whose attendees haven’t taken any proactive measures such as self-quarantining or testing.
Brown faces quite a quandary, to be sure. Her critics accuse her of employing a “one-size-fits-all” approach, but in a state with 4 million residents it’s not easy to craft a policy to combat an invisible virus that fully addresses the myriad circumstances across the state.
But she and her team of experts should explain why the 2-week freeze has an outsized effect on businesses that haven’t been implicated as a major part of the recent problems.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
