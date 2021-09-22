The major rise in COVID-19 cases in Oregon that started in late July appears to have passed its peak, with the case rate declining.
But Baker County is lagging behind that trend.
While the statewide rate of cases per 100,000 population dropped by 14.3% for the week ending Sept. 18, Baker County set a record with 139 new cases that week.
The county’s rate per 100,000 rose by 8.6%, to 822. That was the fourth-highest rate among Oregon’s 36 counties for that week, behind Harney (1,099 per 100,000), Lake (1,040.2) and Malheur (900).
Four Baker County residents have died this month after testing positive, bringing the county’s total to 23 deaths during the pandemic.
The record-setting rate of infections, however, is being driven largely by younger, unvaccinated residents, who, though much less likely to have life-threatening effects from the virus, can keep the virus circulating in the community.
From Sept. 1-15, about 72% of the county’s cases were in people younger than 50. Unfortunately, those younger residents also have a much lower vaccination rate, which means they’re more likely to become infected and, potentially, to spread the virus to others.
The vaccination rate among residents from age 12 to 49 (children younger than 12 aren’t eligible to be vaccinated) is 35.8%. The rate for county residents 50 and older is 57.8%.
The value of vaccination is indisputable. Breakthrough cases — infections in people who are fully vaccinated — accounted for just 9.5% of the county’s cases from Aug. 1 through Sept. 12.
So long as the county’s vaccination rates remain relatively low — statewide, 74.3% of people 18 and older are vaccinated — it’s vital that people who feel ill, regardless of age, strive to limit their contact with others temporarily.
That precaution, combined with boosting vaccination rates and wearing masks when social distancing isn’t possible, should help Baker County join most of the rest of the state in reversing the recent record-setting rise in infections and severe illnesses.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
