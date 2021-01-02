In the end, Oregon officials got it right.
After a month of stifling restrictions on Baker County businesses, including a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars and the closure of fitness centers, theaters and museums, the county has dropped from the extreme risk category for the spread of COVID-19 to high risk.
This is no panacea for businesses that suffered significant revenue losses for most of 2020, to be sure.
While the county is in the high risk category, restaurants and bars are still severely restricted, with indoor dining limited to 25% of capacity or a total of 50 people, including staff. The same limits apply to fitness centers, theaters and museums.
Fortunately, officials recognized the mistake in time to ensure that Baker County didn’t languish even one extra day in the extreme risk category. Friday, Jan. 1 was the first day of the current two-week period during which all 36 Oregon counties will stay in a particular category. On Dec. 29, Gov. Kate Brown announced that Baker County would remain in the extreme category. But the next day her office reversed that, noting that state officials had mistakenly included nine inmates at the Powder River Correctional Facility who tested positive for COVID-19. Because including those cases, among people who are confined to a single facility, would have prevented Baker County from dropping from the extreme to the high risk level, they were not supposed to be counted.
(Inmate cases are still included in the county’s overall COVID-19 case total.)
Moving from the extreme risk level to high risk is progress. Now, state officials should also consider a proposal from the public health administrators in six rural counties, including Baker, to eliminate the extreme risk category altogether and, more importantly, give county health officials authority to determine the restrictions in their areas. That’s a more fair approach than the state’s system, which relies solely on statistics and fails to consider factors, such as outbreaks that aren’t tied to businesses, that could justify reducing restrictions on businesses and other activities.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.