A service that several generations of Baker City residents have relied on reaches an ignominious end this week.
The Baker City Fire Department will cease operating ambulances.
This sad conclusion was set in motion six months ago, on March 22 when the City Council decided to notify Baker County commissioners that the city intended to discontinue ambulance service on Sept. 30.
Under Oregon law, the county, not the city, is responsible for ensuring there are ambulances on call. In June, commissioners contracted with Metro West, a private ambulance company, to cover Baker City as well as much of the rest of Baker County.
Metro West has been operating ambulances here since early June. The Baker City Fire Department has responded occasionally, when Metro West was already handling other calls. But soon the fire department at 1616 Second St. will be limited to responding to fires, which are much more rare than calls for an ambulance.
Unfortunately, the department’s firefighting capacity has been reduced due to the city council’s decision.
Without ambulance runs — and the approximately $1 million in yearly revenue they bring in — the fire department’s staffing was trimmed from 16.25 full-time equivalents to 10.5 for the fiscal year that started July 1.
City Manager Jonathan Cannon told councilors at their March 22 meeting, and reiterated at subsequent meetings, that the city can’t afford to continue running ambulances because the cost was rising faster than revenue.
The city faces financial challenges in operating ambulances to be sure.
Most of the patients transported in ambulances locally are covered by Medicare or Medicaid, and those federal program reimburse the city for a relatively small fraction of what it bills, often around 20%.
But the city’s budget situation isn’t so dire that ending ambulance service this fiscal year was necessary. The city could have continued the service for at least this year without cutting back on other important public services.
Keeping the fire department intact for another year would have given city and county officials a chance to pursue other revenue sources, the most plausible being to ask voters, both inside the city and in parts of the county where Baker City (and now Metro West) ambulances operate, to form a taxing district.
County commissioners were interested in that idea, but it’s a moot point now, at least in terms of preserving the fire department as the dual-role agency it has been for so many decades.
We can remain assured that if we have an emergency, an ambulance with trained personnel will rush to our aid.
But the city’s ability to handle the full range of dangerous situations, including fires, is not as robust as we’ve come to expect.
That we’ve lost some of that capacity unnecessarily only makes this week’s milestone all the more bitter.
