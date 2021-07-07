With statewide COVID-19 restrictions ending June 30, much of the private sector quickly reacted. Restaurants no longer had to leave tables empty. Churches returned to regular in-person worship services. Independence Day parades and other celebrations happened as usual.
But the Oregon state government, in common with many other massive objects, is comparatively sluggish in its movements. Many state offices remain closed, and officials don’t expect to reopen those until September.
In the meantime there have been plenty of meetings, with more scheduled this summer. Gov. Kate Brown created a Reopening Advisory Team to write a report about how the state will about this process.
(Apparently it’s more complicated than turning keys and flipping light switches.)
The Reopening Advisory Team invited state employees to fill out a survey on the subject. Almost 20,000 employees — a nearly 50% response rate of executive branch workers — did so. Of the respondents, 80% are now working remotely (meaning at home, in most cases) either full-time or part-time. This has been the situation for more than a year.
Based on the survey results, the shift to working from home has not been a burden on state employees. Quite the opposite, actually.
When asked how many days per week they would like to work remotely, even after state offices reopen, the most popular choice was every day (five days per week). Almost 44% of respondents chose that option. And 80% preferred working remotely either three, four or five days per week. Just 9% of employees said they want to work remotely either one day per week, or not at all.
Lest you wonder, as a taxpayer, whether you’ve been getting a good deal on your investment in state government while most offices are closed, 59% of respondents said they have been “extremely efficient” while working remotely. Just 7% said they have been “somewhat less efficient” or “extremely less efficient” while working remotely.
Although the state employee survey is not binding — it is intended to give the Reopening Advisory Team data to use in writing its report — state officials acknowledge that the changes wrought by the pandemic are likely to linger.
The Reopening Advisory Team’s website poses this question: “Will all employees return to the office?”
The answer: “Probably not. The pandemic has provided the state opportunity to see that remote work can be an option for employees. The Advisory team is basing the report on the assumption that the state will embrace the hybrid workplace model (wherever possible), and offer suggestions for agencies to reopen based on business need and ability for remote work.”
A one-page overview on the website includes a key sentence: “We now have the opportunity to be thoughtful in our approach of re-entry giving careful consideration to our employee experience and safety, delivery of service, and identifying cost savings.”
Ideally, the order in which those factors are listed doesn’t reflect their importance. State officials should give higher priority to maintaining a level of service and to saving tax dollars than to “employee experience and safety.” Safety seems a bit of an exaggeration; there’s no reason to think state employees who return to an office are at greater danger than the tens of thousands of private sector workers who didn’t have the option of working at home during the pandemic.
Ultimately, if a significant number of state employees continue to work remotely, Oregon taxpayers have good reason to expect that the state will no longer need its current amount of office space, and that this shift will yield cost savings in the state budget.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
