President Joe Biden spoke repeatedly of unity during his inaugural address on Wednesday, Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.
He spoke with eloquence and passion on the theme that defined his speech.
“To restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words,” Biden said. “It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy. Unity. Unity.”
Biden gave his inspiring remarks while about 25,000 National Guard troops waited for a possible repeat of the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump who contend Biden’s victory was the result of election fraud.
That fear was unfounded.
There were no riots at the U.S. Capitol or at state Capitols, many of which, including Oregon’s in Salem, had additional security on Wednesday.
But the situation was not so tranquil in Portland or Seattle. In both cities the situation was similar to what happened on dozens of nights this summer, as protesters broke windows and clashed with police. In Portland they damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon. In Seattle they smashed windows at a federal courthouse.
These people weren’t questioning the election, or advocating for Trump. They called for, among other things, abolishing the federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency.
The troubling conclusion is that replacing Trump is no panacea to the social and political upheaval that, along with the pandemic, has defined America for most of a year. It’s obvious that some people don’t subscribe to the concept of unity that the new president proposed. And it may well be that the biggest impediments to the rosy future Biden described are not the people who voted for Trump.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
