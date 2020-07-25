The protesters who gather nightly in downtown Portland should start carrying fire extinguishers as well as signs. The vast majority of the protesters, based on a review of videos, are not igniting fires. And it seems reasonable to believe that many protesters resent the relative handful among them who aren’t content with exercising their constitutional right to peacefully assemble but who insist on achieving actual combustion. The fires not only carry no discernible message (unlike, say, a sign or a shouted slogan), but they’re likely to provoke a response from police, who have a duty to protect people and property, both of which can be harmed by flames. If the earnest protesters could extinguish some of the blazes quickly, they might help to avoid the violent clashes that have marred the demonstrations and muddled its messages about racial equality and police misconduct.
A level of self-policing among the protesters might also help them achieve what seems to be their main current goal, which is to convince President Donald Trump to recall the federal agents he sent earlier this month to protect the federal Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse. That decision, on its face, is reasonable. No one can dispute that people have damaged the Courthouse, and there seems little reason to believe that Portland Police were likely to prevent more of the same. But there’s also ample evidence — much of it, again, captured on video — that federal agents, however successful they might be at reducing damage to a single building, have inflamed rather than calmed the situation.
Still and all, it would be refreshing to hear the protesters chant something along the lines of “We come in peace, stop the burning.” That, at least, should be a sentiment everyone, save for the few cretins who want to destroy rather than to build, can endorse.
A truly peaceful protest in Portland might be a pipe dream. But such an event would deprive federal agents of any legitimate justification for using force. It would also divert the public’s attention from the mayhem and back to the protesters’ message.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
