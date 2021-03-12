Oregon Gov. Kate Brown isn’t the only elected official who has forced older Oregonians to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine despite the irrefutable evidence that they are vastly more likely to die from the virus if they remain unvaccinated.
President Joe Biden has joined Brown in earning this dubious distinction.
For a pair of politicians who have vowed to heed science as they deal with the pandemic, Biden and Brown have in effect ignored third-grade math.
The numbers tell an unequivocal story.
In Oregon, almost 77% of those who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 were 70 or older. And 91% were 60 or older.
Yet first Brown, and more recently Biden, have given priority for vaccination to teachers, the vast majority of whom are younger than 60, rather than to those for whom this virus truly is life-threatening.
In January Brown decided that teachers would have priority for receiving vaccines. Older Oregonians had to wait from one to four weeks to become eligible, depending on their age.
On March 2 President Biden announced that vaccinating teachers was a priority during March, and he asked pharmacies that participate in a federal vaccine program to set aside doses for teachers, other school employees and child care workers.
Brown said the White House failed to consult with Oregon, meaning Biden apparently didn’t know the state had already given priority to teachers. Fortunately, on Thursday, March 11, the federal government exempted Oregon from Biden’s policy.
Both Biden and Brown justified their decision by saying their goal is to vaccinate teachers so students can return to their classrooms. A fine idea, to be sure.
Trouble is, neither the governor nor the president can compel teachers to go back to school. In Oregon, seven weeks after Brown moved teachers to the head of the line, many of the state’s larger school districts haven’t resumed in-person classes, at least for older students. Last week the governor ordered all schools to have in-person classes for kindergarten through fifth-grade by March 29, and for older students by April 19. But that doesn’t necessarily mean students will be in their classes every day — Brown’s order allows hybrid schedules as well.
Neither Brown’s nor Biden’s decision to give preference to teachers for vaccines has had the result they claimed it would. But both have deprived those most vulnerable to the virus from getting access to a vaccine.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.