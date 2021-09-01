Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash has many commendable attributes — he has a knack for finding missing people, to cite one noteworthy example — but he hasn’t previously been known for his writing acumen.
He should be.
The letter that Ash authored recently is a refreshingly reasonable assessment of the pandemic, and in particular the issue of state mandates and local decision making.
Ash’s one-page letter, which was posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page on Aug. 29, is especially welcome as a contrast to the divisive missives that some of his fellow sheriffs have recently written.
In the opening paragraph, Ash emphasizes that the Baker County Sheriff’s Office has not, and will not, enforce Oregon mandates on masks and vaccines.
“We are not responsible for enforcement of Oregon Health Authority rules,” Ash wrote.
This is true. Although, as far as can be determined, neither Oregon Gov. Kate Brown nor other state officials have actually asked county sheriffs to enforce mask and vaccine mandates. Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health division, for instance, is tasked with enforcing the mask mandate for indoor public spaces.
In any case, it’s understandable why Ash would let his constituents, many of whom are not pleased with one or both of the mandates, know that their sheriff’s office won’t be involved in enforcement.
Ash also writes that he favors local control, citing Baker County schools’ success in having in-person classes for much of the previous year (for elementary students, in the Baker School District) without significant COVID-19 outbreaks.
In those two areas, Ash’s letter is similar to ones written by some of his colleagues, including Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen.
But beyond those topics, the letters differ dramatically.
Ash writes that he supports, in addition to local control, “science, and common sense.” He doesn’t deny that COVID-19 is a serious disease.
“This spike in cases and hospitalizations is supported by real-time local data,” Ash wrote. “I believe our county health department and county physician have our best interests at heart in making recommendations and providing guidance for our community. These are our own local experts who are a reliable source of information as we make our individual health decisions.”
Those local experts, notably Dr. Eric Lamb, the county’s public health officer, have urged county residents to be vaccinated.
Bowen, by contrast, uses his letter, which he addresses to Brown, to castigate the governor for “overreaching mandates,” “bullying threats,” “mindless orders” and “mindless dictates.” Bowen accuses Brown of caring “nothing about our children or the people of Eastern Oregon.”
Bowen does, however, refer to Brown as “ma’am,” an ostensible courtesy that seems not merely out of place, but downright silly, in the context of his otherwise nasty screed.
Ash, by contrast, seeks not to inflame the divisions that the pandemic, and Brown’s executive orders, have spawned.
“As Sheriff, I represent everyone, and I hate to see how residents are being divided over these issues,” Ash wrote. “I believe that in spite of our differing viewpoints we all want to do what is best for our community. We breathe the same air. We visit the same stores. Our children go to the same schools. We are all still in this together. I ask that we don’t attack those whose decisions may be different than ours, and to please take responsibility for staying home when you are sick. Real people around the world and in our own community have lost loved ones or are experiencing long-term health effects. My thoughts and prayers go out to them.”
It’s no great feat to write a letter criticizing the governor.
Writing a letter to your constituents that urges them to be compassionate and careful requires more circumspection, more thought.
Sheriff Travis Ash deserves considerable credit for writing such a letter, and introducing a welcome tone of moderation into an atmosphere of anger and bitterness.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
