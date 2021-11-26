The pandemic has given many of us reasons to be thankful for things we might previously have taken for granted.
This is certainly so as we move into the holiday season.
We can eagerly anticipate events such as the downtown Christmas parade, which, like so many favorite community traditions, was canceled in 2020 but will happen this year so long as the Chamber of Commerce gets enough entries.
(If you’re interested, check the Chamber’s website, www.visitbaker.com.)
We can also appreciate that unlike a year ago, the virus has mainly been on a downward trend. A year ago, the number of COVID-19 cases in Baker County was rising toward what was, until the delta variant surge started in late July 2021, the peak of the pandemic during December 2020.
All residents 18 and older are now eligible for a booster vaccine dose, an opportunity everyone should take advantage of.
And in contrast to the situation last year, there are no limits on occupancy for our beleaguered restaurants, so festive dinners are easier to plan.
But as we celebrate this most magical of seasons, and revel in a return to holidays that should feel closer to normal than the 2020 versions, let’s also rejoice that we are all members of a community which consistently burnishes its reputation for generosity.
You’ve read about examples of this recently in these pages.
A group of volunteers strives to find forever homes for dogs and cats.
A fundraiser draws crowds to help a family whose lives have been overturned by COVID-19.
There are undoubtedly dozens more examples.
So as we prepare for the unique joys of this season, let’s each of us try to perpetuate that spirit of selflessness that is our community’s greatest attribute.
It needn’t be anything grandiose.
Maybe a neighbor needs help raking leaves or stacking firewood.
Or you know someone who would appreciate a hot meal delivered to their home — and even more so, someone who stays for a conversation after the warm package has been set on a table.
How about making a phone call to a friend you haven’t talked with since summer?
We all have limitations, of course.
Some of us can’t afford to buy a dinner or other gift.
Some of us can’t wield a rake or lug stovelengths around.
But smiles cost nothing.
And speaking kindly isn’t likely to strain any muscles.
When so much that we read and see and hear is marked by anger and bitterness, by tears and regret, surely we can all muster, in the waning days of 2021, some action, no matter how modest, that reflects the brighter side of our nature and gives us all reason to hope for a 2022 that is defined by happiness and optimism.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.