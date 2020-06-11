We have as a country identified a problem — police brutality, and in particular the mistreatment, and too often the killing, of black Americans.
Although it’s more accurate to say we are paying more attention to a problem that had existed for a very long time, and one that is not limited to any race.
Describing a problem usually is easier than solving it.
This is no exception.
The point is not that we should dally.
Procrastination is not acceptable when lives are at stake.
But neither should we act rashly — which is to say, without considering all the likely ramifications of our decisions.
This is especially crucial when it comes to policing.
Because police officers save lives.
If in making necessary reforms to police agencies we fail to tailor those reforms to deal with the specific problem of brutality, there is the risk that in trying to solve that problem we will create another, and one that also endangers innocent people.
This would make any victory Pyrrhic at best.
The challenge is to curb police brutality without impeding police from doing what in the vast majority of cases they do, which is to protect the public from those who would harm us, sometimes by putting their own lives in jeopardy. Nor should we take any action that puts police in greater jeopardy.
This is a challenge in part because no single approach is appropriate for every police agency.
At a minimum we need to examine each agency individually to determine whether its officers have used excessive force, and if so, how often.
The public should ensure that officials who oversee police departments make these reviews a priority. But we should understand that this necessary task can’t be accomplished in a week or two.
Another longer-term step is to seek changes to police union contracts that make it more likely that officers punished for using excessive force will not continue to work as police because contract provisions limit agencies’ abilities to deal with such officers.
There are also some sensible proposals that could be undertaken immediately, although some are in effect in many agencies now.
The campaign “8 Can’t Wait” — 8cantwait.org — suggests, among other things, that police agencies “Require officers to intervene and stop excessive force used by other officers and report these incidents immediately to a supervisor,” and “Require officers to report each time they use force or threaten to use force against civilians. Comprehensive reporting includes requiring officers to report whenever they point a firearm at someone, in addition to all other types of force.”
The Baker City Police Department and Baker County Sheriff’s Office already require both in their use of force policies, which are essentially identical.
That policy reads: “Any officer present and observing another officer using force which is clearly beyond that which is objectively reasonable under the circumstances shall, when in a position to do so, intercede to prevent the use of unreasonable force.” The policy also requires officers who sees another officer using unreasonable force to report it to a supervisor. Also, the policy states that “any use of force by a member of this department shall be documented promptly, completely and accurately in an appropriate report.” The report must include why the officer felt the use of force was necessary.
We should require police to be transparent — through the use of body cameras and mandatory public disclosure of reports related to use of force incidents, or complaints about such incidents.
The momentum for making meaningful reforms is considerable. But we must not let the passion that has invigorated so many people lead to changes that aren’t real solutions or, worse still, create new problems.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
