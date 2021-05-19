Baker County’s rate of new COVID-19 cases has dropped to its lowest level in more than three months, and our reward is ...
Well, there is no reward.
The county will instead continue to be subject to the most severe restrictions on businesses and events, under Oregon’s current system, through at least May 27.
This is grossly unfair.
Consider these statistics:
For the 10-day period May 9-18, Baker County reported 15 new cases. The county had zero or one new case on seven of those 10 days.
That’s the fewest new cases in a 10-day period since Feb. 4-13, when the total was 13. At that time, Baker County was at the lowest of the state’s four risk levels. At that level, restaurants and bars could have indoor dining up to 50% of capacity, with no limit on the total number of people, including diners and staff.
But today Baker County is at high risk (the top of the risk level, extreme, is no longer an option for any county — a meager consolation). Indoor dining is limited to 25% of capacity or 50 total people.
The reason the county is not benefiting from its significant drop in new cases is that Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority continue to use a rigid, outdated set of criteria to determine county risk levels. The specific problem for Baker County is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.
For the most recent two-week measuring period, May 2-15, the county’s positivity rate was 8.9%. To drop from high risk to moderate risk, the rate would need to drop below 8%. The county’s total new cases during that period was 40, which would qualify for moderate risk. At that risk level, restaurants and bars can have indoor dining up to 50% of capacity, or a maximum of 100 people — double the current limits.
The state’s reliance on test positivity rate to set risk levels is terribly flawed, and in two ways.
First, by sticking to the two-week measuring period that’s been in place since early December, state officials utterly ignore the rapid progress that the county has made. The test positivity rate for the second of the two weeks (May 9-15) was 5.5%. Our businesses are being punished solely because of the 11% positivity rate for the week May 2-8.
Second, the state metric utterly fails to acknowledge that the total number of tests has dropped substantially, a completely predictable trend given that a substantial portion of the population has either been infected or been vaccinated, and thus would have no reason to even consider being tested. In Baker County, the weekly total of COVID-19 tests dropped from 236 from May 2-8, to 146 from May 9-15 (during February, by contrast, when the county had similar numbers of new cases, the weekly test total was much higher, exceeding 300). As any fourth-grader can tell you, if fewer people are being tested, even a small number of positive tests will yield a higher positivity percentage, despite the actual prevalence of the virus in Baker County plummeting. The number of positive tests dropped from 26 from May 2-8 to just eight from May 9-15.
A reasonable person would call that a meaningful improvement, one that totally justifies relaxing the restrictions. Oregon officials, unfortunately, are not reasonable.
There are other reasons to move Baker County out of high risk. Most recently state officials have tied risk levels to the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals. From May 1-15, the largest share of new cases in Baker County — 22.2% — was among 5- to 9-year-olds. Kids in that age range almost never need hospital treatment for this virus — 1% of Oregon’s total during the pandemic.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett has pleaded with state officials to drop, or at least modify, the test positivity rate metric in setting risk levels. So far his efforts have proved fruitless. The state continues to punish businesses for no legitimate reason.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.