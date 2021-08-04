The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 website is a cornucopia of data, a wealth of graphs, charts and other information.
But the OHA site, informative though it is, also has a glaring statistical gap.
And it’s a gap that, unfortunately, contributes to misguided beliefs about the efficacy of the vaccines which are the most potent weapon in our pandemic arsenal. Vaccines drove infection rates down to levels that made the first part of this summer seem reasonably normal. And despite the recent surge driven by the much more contagious delta variant, vaccines remain the key to returning to a society that is not dominated by this microscopic invader.
The information gap involves “breakthrough” cases — people who are infected despite being fully vaccinated.
The OHA is deficient in its public reporting of breakthrough cases in the state. As of Wednesday, Aug. 4, the most recent data on breakthrough cases was a report dated July 1. That’s grossly outdated, predating the delta-driven surge — only one of the 1,790 breakthrough cases in the report was confirmed to involve the delta variant. Moreover, the breakthrough case report lacks geographic specificity, with cases shown for just nine regions rather than for each of Oregon’s 36 counties. Baker County is part of Region 9, which includes six counties, three of which — Union, Malheur and Umatilla — have larger populations than Baker.
Fortunately, OHA plans to partially rectify this situation. Jonathan Modie, a spokesman for the agency, said breakthrough cases will be reported every other week rather than monthly.
Better still if OHA reports breakthrough cases every week, and by individual county.
The more detailed the reporting, the easier it is for public health officials and others to counter erroneous assertions about COVID-19, and vaccines, that sadly spread much more readily than even the delta variant.
The reality is that although the delta variant is a significant problem, its prevalence is due largely to paltry vaccination rates.
The available vaccines are very effective at protecting people from becoming ill due to infection by the delta variant, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center. The Pfizer vaccine, for instance, is 88% effective against the delta variant in preventing symptomatic disease, according to Johns Hopkins, as compared with a 94% effectiveness against the previously dominant alpha variant.
“The current vaccines provide very high protection against the delta variant,” according to Johns Hopkins.
And that’s vital, because the delta variant, when it does cause breakthrough cases, poses a much greater threat than previous variants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced recently that research showed fully vaccinated people who are infected with the delta variant have a similar “viral load” as unvaccinated people, meaning vaccinated people are about as likely to pass the virus to others. That research prompted the CDC to recommend everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear face masks in indoor public settings, a recommendation followed soon by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement that masks will be required in schools when classes start this fall.
But to reiterate — the risk for breakthrough cases remains quite low because the vaccines are effective against all known variants, including delta. The OHA needs to make that information available to Oregonians on a much more timely basis, and with geographic detail, than it has so far. Without the data, the agency’s campaign to encourage people to be vaccinated — as everyone who’s eligible should be — isn’t as persuasive as it could be.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
