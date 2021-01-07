Oregon has been more efficient at restricting businesses and denying students the best education possible during the COVID-19 pandemic than it has so far proved to be at inoculating residents with a vaccine that offers great potential to thwart the virus.
Given the state’s stumbles over the past three weeks, it’s reasonable to wonder whether Gov. Kate Brown and other state leaders actually believed the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines would be available in mid-December.
Oregon received its first doses on Dec. 14, but it didn’t start vaccinating health care workers until Dec. 16. Only one other state waited longer to give its first shots.
The problem has never been a shortage of doses.
In early December, before the first shipment arrived in Oregon, state officials said they expected to receive 147,000 doses by the end of 2020.
But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 226,700 doses had been delivered to Oregon as of Tuesday Jan. 5.
Yet as of that day, just 55,239 people in Oregon had been inoculated. Just three states have used a lower percentage of their vaccine supply, according to Bloomberg. In early December, Brown estimated the state would inoculate 100,000 Oregonians by the end of the year. The state barely reached half of that level.
Brown issued a written statement about the situation on Monday. It reads not like a mea culpa, but rather like something a teenager might say after being caught out after curfew with friends.
“Oregon, like most of the country, is not moving fast enough,” Brown said.
Except Oregon isn’t like “most of the country” when it comes to deploying its vaccine doses. Indeed, most of the country — 46 of the other 49 states — is doing better than Oregon.
Brown: “All states are grappling with the same logistical challenges ...”
No doubt that’s true. But why, then, are most states outperforming Oregon?
South Dakota has administered more than 60% of its vaccine doses. Maine, Connecticut, Tennessee and North Dakota have used more than half of theirs.
Brown announced Monday that she had “directed the Oregon Health Authority to achieve the benchmark of 12,000 vaccinations administered in Oregon per day by the end of the next two weeks.” Brown termed the campaign an “all-hands-on-deck effort.”
That’s a fine goal.
But why is the governor setting this goal on Jan. 4, three weeks after the first vaccine doses arrived and more than a month after it was obvious that federal regulators would be approving at least the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine?
This should have been an “all-hands-on-deck effort” even before the first doses arrived.
Distributing the COVID-19 vaccines is not solely a state issue, to be sure.
Hospitals and health departments are administering many of the doses. Some people who were offered the vaccine declined to take it. And the holiday season isn’t the ideal period to undertake this task.
Yet as Brown herself said, none of these challenges is unique to Oregon.
The governor’s call to action Monday, belated though it is, was welcome — and necessary. Nothing is more important than the speedy, efficient inoculation against COVID-19 in curbing the spread of the virus to the point that businesses can fully reopen and students can return to their classrooms.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
