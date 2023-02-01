You need only drive through Stices Gulch, about 10 miles south of Baker City, to understand the risk that wildfire poses to homes.
In August 2015 the Cornet-Windy Ridge fire swept through the gulch, destroying one home. The remnants, including charred skeletons of a couple vehicles, remain.
Baker County, despite our prevalence of forests and rangelands and our arid climate, has fared comparatively well over the past few decades as catastrophic fires have become more common in the West.
We have avoided the awful scenes from several parts of Oregon, including the Canyon Creek fire south of Canyon City, also in August 2015, the Labor Day fires of 2020 in several parts of Oregon, and the destruction of Paradise, California, in 2018.
But the danger lurks.
And so the purpose of Senate Bill 762, which the Oregon Legislature approved, and then-Gov. Kate Brown signed, in 2021, is legitimate.
The legislation has several parts, but the overriding goal is to define the scope of the wildfire risk to homes and other buildings, and to help property owners curb that threat.
The law has already yielded tangible benefits.
Last year the North Powder Rural Fire Protection District received $35,000 through the legislation to pay volunteers to staff the fire station when the fire danger is high.
Chief Colby Thompson said those volunteers responded immediately to 19 fires last year, including blazes that briefly threatened homes near Medical Springs and Keating.
Yet despite its potential advantages, Senate Bill 762 has garnered far more negative attention due to another of its aspects — a statewide map designating the fire risk on all privately owned parcels.
The map makes sense.
At the most basic level, having a visual representation of the fire risk can persuade property owners to take the sometimes simple, and inexpensive, steps that can help protect their homes, such as trimming grass and brush and stacking firewood at a safe distance.
But the Oregon Department of Forestry’s release of the risk map, on June 30, 2022, was a botched effort.
The map was based on weather, climate, topography, vegetation and satellite images. But crucially, state officials did not inspect, on the ground, each property.
That’s a monumental task, to be sure.
But without the ground inspections, the map, almost inevitably, included designations that didn’t reflect reality. Mark Bennett, a retired Baker County commissioner, and chairman of the state’s 19-member wildfire advisory council, said the map, which the state withdrew in August 2022, was deeply flawed.
Nor was that map’s problems limited to its accuracy.
The map’s designations could also determine whether property owners are required to clean up their parcels, and whether they would be subject to more stringent zoning rules.
Some landowners also blamed the map when their homeowner’s insurance was canceled or not renewed, although the state’s insurance commissioner said there is no evidence that any insurance companies based their decisions on the state map.
State officials announced recently that the planned release of a revised map, set for March 1, will be further delayed, probably until late summer or fall of 2023.
In the meantime, officials should reconsider the purpose of the map, and of Senate Bill 762.
The state certainly should strive to identify properties with a high fire risk, encourage owners to mitigate that risk, and offer financial aid to do the work.
But by prematurely unveiling an imperfect map, and tying its designations to punitive measures, the state likely had the opposite effect, which is a pity.
As the Department of Forestry continues to work on carrying out the aims of Senate Bill 762, agency officials should remember that the legislation’s chief goal is to help people protect their homes, not leave them fuming about bureaucratic bungling.
