We’ve almost made it.
But we’re not quite, if you’ll forgive the cliché, out of the woods yet.
Overused though it is, that figure of speech happens to be appropriate in the context of the 2020 wildfire season.
The woods, as well as the rangelands of Northeastern Oregon, remain abnormally dry after a summer of drought, particularly in Baker County.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown recently declared a drought emergency in the county, on the request of the Baker County Board of Commissioners.
Rainfall for 2020 is less than half of average at the Baker City Airport.
And although there’s little to no chance of lightning, which usually starts more than half the fires in our region, the risk of human-caused fires will continue until another couple of soggy Pacific storms roll through. The rainfall last weekend curbed, but didn’t eliminate, the fire danger.
The Oregon Department of Forestry reported recently that about half the acres burned in the Northeast District this year were from human-caused fires.
The next week will be one of the busier ones of the year in our wildlands, as thousands of deer hunters seek to bag a buck.
But it’s also forecast to be a dry week, with sunshine and temperatures well above average. Cooler nights with higher humidities mean fires won’t burn as intensely — but those same conditions encourage people to light campfires. Fires are allowed in designated Forest Service campgrounds, but still prohibited most everywhere else, including private lands owned by Hancock Forest Management.
In a year that brought the worst wildfires on record in parts of Oregon, the northeast corner has fared relatively well, with fewer than 1,500 acres burned. If we can stay vigilant for another few weeks, that gratifying statistic will become part of history.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
