The declining rate of vaccination for America’s kindergartners is troubling. The local statistics that are available offer reason for optimism, however.
Nationwide, the percentage of kindergarten students fully vaccinated against diseases including measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and polio dropped to 93% in the 2021-22 school year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Prior to the pandemic, the annual rate had typically been between 94% and 95%. The rate dropped below 94% in 2020-21.
CDC officials attribute the decline in part to disruptions due to the pandemic, which made it more difficult for some parents to have their children immunized.
But another, more disturbing issue, is that some parents are less confident in vaccines, both their effectiveness and safety. There is little doubt that the latter trend is driven by attitudes about COVID-19 vaccines.
On the one hand, this isn’t surprising.
In one sense, vaccines have been a victim of their own success. The roster of childhood shots have been so effective over the past several decades, all but eradicating once-ubiquitous ailments such as measles, mumps and chicken pox, and so safe, with side effects exceedingly rare and almost always brief and minor, that we have come to expect the same performance for all vaccines.
COVID-19 is quite different.
The virus, with its many strains, has become adept at “evading” the vaccines. Omicron and subsequent strains in particular are far more likely to infect people who are vaccinated.
Yet vaccines remain much more effective at preventing people from getting severely ill, and potentially requiring hospital treatment, even when confronted with omicron or a subvariant. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington analyzed a variety of studies and reports and calculated in November 2022 that the Moderna vaccine is about 73% effective at preventing severe illness from omicron variants, and the Pfizer vaccine about 72%.
These mRNA vaccines are responsible for an increased risk in myocarditis, inflammation of the heart muscle, but that effect is very rare and largely limited to adolescents and young males, almost all of whom rapidly recover.
The bottom line, then, is that COVID-19 vaccines, in contrast to the familiar childhood inoculations, are less effective at preventing people from being infected, and they have a known, potentially fatal, side effect.
The key phrase here is “in contrast to.”
Neither of those issues with COVID-19 vaccines applies to the childhood vaccines. Yet it appears that skepticism or concern about the COVID-19 vaccines is influencing some parents’ decisions about whether to inoculate their young children.
This is illogical, leading to decisions based on a faulty correlation between different vaccines. The potential effects of these decisions, however, is real.
Even relatively minor percentage declines in childhood vaccination rates can create a gap in the immunological defenses we’ve constructed over the decades — a weak spot that particularly infectious diseases such as measles can exploit.
The CDC data for kindergartners suggest that such a breach might be forming in the U.S. The return of preventable diseases is unfortunate regardless of the reason. But the notion that it would result from people making specious connections between types of vaccines is worse still.
As for the positive data, the Oregon Health Authority reported vaccination rates for students at South Baker Intermediate, Brooklyn Primary, Baker Middle School and Baker High School for the 2021-22 school year ranged from 91% to 99%. The rate for most individual vaccines was 94% or higher.
So far, it seems that local students continue to benefit at high rates from the protection of vaccines.
Ideally, that will remain the case.
(1) comment
I am sure that with all the excess deaths here in Baker county and around the world, Mr. Jacoby is surely kidding, right?
