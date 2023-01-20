The declining rate of vaccination for America’s kindergartners is troubling. The local statistics that are available offer reason for optimism, however.

Nationwide, the percentage of kindergarten students fully vaccinated against diseases including measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and polio dropped to 93% in the 2021-22 school year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor

(1) comment

Freedom

I am sure that with all the excess deaths here in Baker county and around the world, Mr. Jacoby is surely kidding, right?

