Kara Regan wrote an essay on the topic of “Why is the veteran important?” that richly deserves the $500 award she received.
Regan, a freshman at Baker High School, entered the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ annual “Voice of Democracy” contest, which is open to students in grades 9-12. The VFW also sponsors a “Patriot’s Pen” essay contest for grades 6-8.
Rusty Little, commander of the local VFW post, awarded Regan her certificate and check on Dec. 8.
Regan’s essay is a fine piece of work.
She wrote about how so many of us are related to or know a veteran, creating a bond among Americans.
“It is arguably one of the strongest foundations here in the United States, and it is what gives us hope,” Regan wrote in her essay, which will now compete at the district level. It should do well there, and ought to be a candidate for state and national recognition as well.
Regan’s prize of $500 was twice as much as the VFW typically awards.
One reason is that she was the only teenager to submit an essay this year.
This in no way detracts from the quality of Regan’s effort, which, as mentioned, is stellar.
But the lack of other entries is disappointing.
Little, who distributes brochures about the essay contests to schools each fall, said in past years the VFW has received as many as 85 entries. Each year’s contest has a different topic, and essays must be between 300 and 400 words.
Ideally, Regan’s essay will inspire other local students to learn more about our nation’s history and to exercise their creativity in expressing their thoughts.
