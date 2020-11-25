Every year is unique, but 2020 didn’t need to try quite so hard to be different.
Surely we can all agree on that, as this year of upheaval and discord nears an end that few are likely to lament.
But even as we anticipate a 2021 that we dearly hope will prove to be, if not the antithesis of its predecessor then at least a more tranquil trip around the sun, we do not lack, on this holiday devoted to the concept, for reasons to be thankful.
Despite the pandemic and its troubling recent trends we are, most of us, healthy. And the promising recent news from vaccine makers suggests that we will get the better of the virus.
We have missed out on so much this year — canceling or severely altering Thanksgiving traditions being only the latest in a litany of disappointments.
But we can still be grateful for the time we have with family and friends, even if there isn’t such a variety of laughter, in all its timbres, as usual.
We can be thankful that volunteers at the Calvary Baptist Church, even though they can’t welcome people for a free Thanksgiving dinner at the church, will still prepare meals and hand them out Thursday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the church at the corner of Third and Broadway streets.
We can be grateful for Tom Clement and the other volunteers, who you read about in Tuesday’s issue, who have spent so much time making the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway an even more inviting place to walk beside the Powder River in Baker City.
And it’s always appropriate to thank Mr. Adler, whose generosity continues to enrich so many lives in Baker County almost three decades after his death in 1993 at age 98. Interest from the $20 million he donated to the community he loved continues to help pay for college educations and for projects that benefit Baker County residents.
We can be happy that our children are spending at least some time in their classrooms after months enduring the ersatz version of education conducted via the internet.
Among the many travails that define 2020, an especially distressing one is that during the holidays, a period epitomized by gathering with friends and family, we are discouraged from doing so.
This is sound advice, pandemically speaking.
We should strive to stem the spread of COVID-19, and sacrificing, or at least altering, beloved traditions now can help us return sooner to lives that will seem blessedly normal.
But we needn’t, and we shouldn’t, become hermits. We should continue to check in on those who might need help to shovel snow or rake leaves or take out the trash. And we must never forget that sometimes — many times — spending even a few minutes with someone who would otherwise be lonely, and talking, listening, smiling, can be the greatest of gifts.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
