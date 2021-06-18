Leo Adler was not a large man but his legacy, which was substantial even during his life, has grown to massive proportions in the nearly three decades since his death.
It seems passing strange to write that.
Probably for some it seems strange to read.
But it was that long ago, on Nov. 2, 1993, that Adler died in Baker City. He was 98.
He was already the city’s biggest benefactor.
His reputation as “Mr. Baker” had been burnished for decades.
But the true scope of Leo’s generosity became clear with his death.
Although even that’s not quite accurate.
Certainly the $20 million Leo bequeathed to the town he loved is an amount beyond the capacity of most of us to comprehend.
But over the years since Leo’s death, even that substantial figure has been surpassed, and by no small margin.
Thanks to wise investments from the foundation that bears his name, Leo’s contributions are nearly double the amount he left in his will.
Leo’s philanthropy to date exceeds $36.2 million, including more than 9,200 college scholarships and grants to more than 1,400 nonprofit community projects.
In 2020 alone, the Leo Adler Foundation awarded more than $1.21 million in scholarships and community grants — $846,300 to 242 students for the 2020-21 school year and $364,734 in grants to 41 nonprofit organizations.
But no amount of accounting, no tallying of figures, can truly capture the essence of what Leo Adler did for Baker County and its residents.
His generosity is in effect perpetual.
The sons and daughters of the first group of recipients of Leo Adler scholarships are themselves now benefiting from his selflessness.
And so it will continue through the generations.
Those of us who were fortunate enough to have met Leo, perhaps even have called him a friend, have our memories.
But all of us whose lives are better because of him can still honor his memory on his birthday, June 21.
A celebration is planned that day, 126 years after Leo’s birth, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Adler House Museum, 2305 Main St., the historic home where he lived for much of his life.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
