The scenario sounds like a scene from a Hollywood blockbuster that also features helicopter crashes and the miraculous, last-second deft deployment of a multitool or a cellphone to prevent a catastrophic explosion.
But the situation in the Wallowa Mountains of eastern Baker County was utterly real.
No scripts.
And the snow and the rain and the wind were real, not contrived on a soundstage.
The weather that confronted members of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team on Sunday, Oct. 24 were sufficiently savage to impress even Sheriff Travis Ash, an experienced outdoorsman who has spent much time in the mountains during winter.
Trying to reach Robert Borders, a 67-year-old Baker City man who was stranded in the storm at an elevation of 7,400 in the Eagle Cap Wilderness, the team, all of them volunteers except Ash, slogged through slushy, knee-deep snow while rain, driven by gale-force winds, defeated even high-quality rain gear. Gusts knocked down trees.
“Those were the worst conditions I’ve ever faced in the mountains,” Ash said.
Yet he and the other rescuers, when summoned, answered the call to potentially save a life. That included members of Union County’s Search and Rescue team, and U.S. Forest Service employees.
Fortunately Borders, despite spending two nights in the appalling conditions, didn’t need medical treatment and was able to ride his horse back to safety on Monday, Oct. 25, escorted by the rescuers.
The episode also illustrates the importance of backcountry travelers having the ability to communicate even if, as was the case here, there’s no cell service. Borders had a handheld satellite device that allowed him to send text messages to friends, who then alerted police about his predicament. Moreover, the unit pinpointed his location, so crews didn’t have to search for Borders but could focus on rescuing him.
We’re fortunate to have places such as the Eagle Cap Wilderness to visit. But we’re luckier still that some of our neighbors will risk their own lives to come to our aid if we get into trouble.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
