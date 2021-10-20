It’s a perverse irony that while technology lavishes society with more information than has ever been available, government officials use specious reasons to deprive the public of data.
A recent example is the number of employees in the Baker City Fire Department who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and how many have medical or religious exceptions.
The Herald posed that question to City Manager Jon Cannon on Monday, Oct. 18, the deadline for health care workers, including city firefighters, who also operate the city’s ambulances, to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccination mandate.
Cannon responded that the city has vaccination cards, or exception forms, for each of the department’s 16 full-time employees, so the mandate has not resulted in any staffing shortage.
That’s a good thing, obviously.
But when the Herald asked Cannon how many of the employees are vaccinated, and how many received exceptions, he declined, citing, in part, a federal law that protects individuals’ medical records.
“I’m hesitant to give numbers because there are HIPPA laws and personnel laws and if I give an exact ratio, then it starts to give information on what arguably should be private,” Cannon said.
But we’re talking about numbers, not names.
If the public knew, hypothetically, that 10 fire department employees were vaccinated and six had exceptions, that information would in no way identify, or even imply, which workers were part of which group.
They’re all still working, after all.
The Herald posed the same question to Mark Witty, superintendent of the Baker 5J School District. Witty told us that 208 of the district’s 263 employees are vaccinated, and that 55 have received exceptions.
The Oregon Department of Corrections supplied similar statistics.
For the past several months, anyone with internet access has had access to updates each weekday on the vaccination rate for each of the Oregon’s 36 counties, including the rate for several age groups. One of those groups is quite specific, ages 18 and 19. In Baker County there are an estimated 269 residents who are either 18 or 19, and as of Monday, Oct. 18, 123 of those teenagers were vaccinated, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The state agency publishes these statistics not only because the public deserves to know about the pandemic, but because numerical measures in no way identify individuals.
Another example of the government’s unfortunate propensity for suppressing factual information is House Bill 3273, which the Oregon Legislature passed this spring and Brown signed into law. House Bill 3273 significantly limits the publication of photos of criminal suspects when they’re booked into a jail. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office recently ceased posting booking photos of inmates at the county jail, citing the new law.
Among the arguments proffered by proponents is that booking photos, which are taken before the suspect has been convicted, can unfairly stigmatize suspects, making it harder for them to get jobs in the future even if they end up being acquitted or the charges are dropped. The implication seems to be that publishing booking photos diminishes the presumption of innocence on which our justice system is based.
But this argument doesn’t hold up. The law, after all, applies only to photos. Other information, including the name of the person arrested and the charges, are still publicly available, as they should be. The law also allows agencies to release booking photos after the person is convicted. This is clearly inconsistent. It’s nonsensical to argue that publishing a suspect’s name and list of charges prior to conviction is fine, but including a photograph of the suspect is not.
We don’t allow defendants to go to trial with bags over their heads, yet we trust juries to decide whether the prosecution has proved the person’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If jurors are allowed to see a defendant’s face prior to conviction, so should the public.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
