The announcement this winter that the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, one of Baker County’s most popular visitor attractions, would be closed for about two and a half years for renovations no doubt surprised some people.
But it turns out that was only half of the story.
Approximately.
In reality the Center, operated by the Bureau of Land Management on Flagstaff Hill about five miles east of Baker City, is in the midst of a closure that likely will extend for close to four years.
And although the BLM has been offering a variety of programs outside the Center, and its network of trails has remained open, the veritable loss of a building that has attracted close to 2.4 million visitors since it opened on May 23, 1992, and for such an extended period, is disappointing.
The pandemic, as with so many other things, is partly to blame.
The Center closed on Nov. 17, 2020, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
And it’s understandable that the Center needs to be closed in advance of the renovations — the goal is make the facility more energy-efficient, at an estimated cost of at least $3 million — to allow the many exhibits, some of them fragile, to be properly packaged.
But the renovations aren’t scheduled to start until March 1, 2022.
And although the pandemic, due to the prevalence of the delta variant, is running rampant again, for much of the past spring and early summer the situation was relatively tranquil. People started traveling more frequently, and the Interpretive Center would have been on many vacationers’ itineraries.
Fortunately the BLM will have an “Oregon Trail Experience” in Baker City during the renovations, likely in the Baker Heritage Museum.
But with the renovations expected to take about two and a half years, the Center itself isn’t likely to reopen until late summer of 2024 at the earliest.
That’s a bitter pill to swallow for the county’s tourism industry, which has already suffered severely due to the pandemic.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
