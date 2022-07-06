The damp spring brought multiple benefits to Baker County and Northeastern Oregon, among them an easing of the drought, which is a boon for farmers and ranchers whose operations are vital parts of the region’s economy.
But the cool and frequently damp weather that persisted well into June also stifled something that has plagued our area the past few summers — wildfire danger.
Last year, by contrast, the spring was drier than usual, and the fire danger was escalating even before June arrived.
This year, as of July 5, one measure of fire danger — the energy release component, which predicts how fast a fire would spread — was below average in each of the six zones that the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center in La Grande monitors. That area extends from south of John Day into the southeast corner of Washington, and encompasses most of the Blue Mountains. The fire danger in each zone was moderate.
Although dramatically different so far from 2021, this year is actually reminiscent of fire seasons prior to the series of droughts over the past 20 years or so. During the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s, wildland firefighting crews generally didn’t get busy until mid to late July. That coincided with the start of the peak lightning season — lightning sparks about 80% of the wildfires on public land in and around Baker County, although human-caused fires are more common on private property.
As of July 6, the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center had reported just 14 fires — seven caused by lightning, seven by people — that burned a mere 2.6 acres.
Yet the past week or so has reminded us that although the current fire season has been tranquil compared with its immediate predecessor, the risk exists, and is beginning to rise.
On June 28 a blaze of unknown origin started on private land northeast of Vale. Gusty winds and temperatures that reached 100 degrees combined to spread flames over about 40,000 acres, eventually reaching the edge of Interstate 84 between Farewell Bend and Ontario. Fortunately, the fire burned in remote rangeland country, and no buildings were threatened. (The fire is not within the Blue Mountain Dispatch Center’s area, so not included in its tally of fires and acres burned.)
The Willowcreek fire highlighted one of the potential downsides of the wet spring and the lush crop of grass that resulted. Much of that grass — in particular cheatgrass, an invasive annual — is no longer lush. The tall, dry grass readily takes a flame. The range country, which covers tens of thousands of acres in Northeastern Oregon, will remain susceptible to fire throughout summer and into fall.
A few other, much smaller, fires flared during the Fourth of July weekend. Two of those — one in the dredge tailings near Sumpter, the other near Bourne — were started by lightning. Both burned one-tenth of an acre or less.
Higher elevation, forested country remains relatively moist, with snow lingering in the Elkhorn, Greenhorn and Wallowa mountains. But a couple weeks of warm, dry weather — typical summer conditions, in other words, which is in the forecast — will increase the fire danger.
Lightning, of course, is beyond our control. But at least fire officials can monitor both the risk of lightning and, through lightning detection sensors, the areas where the most bolts hit the ground. That allows fire managers to respond quickly to smoke reports.
Human-caused fires, by contrast, are far less predictable. No weather forecast can determine when, and where, a careless camper will fail to douse a fire, or toss a still-hot cigarette butt out a car window. The haphazard nature of such blazes can delay the response from fire crews — and with wildfires, even a brief period can be enough for a small fire, easily controlled by a single fire engine, to blossom into an inferno that defies the attack by air tankers and helicopters and hordes of firefighters.
It’s gratifying that the 2022 fire season isn’t likely to be as lengthy, at least, as last year’s. But the risk remains, and if we’re careful while spending time outdoors, we can minimize the threat.
