The gap between reasonable optimism and a reckless disregard for reality isn’t always as wide as the difference in those terms might suggest.
And it’s inherently more narrow when the person speaking is the president of the United States, whose words carry more weight than almost anybody else’s.
President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 infection afforded him a unique chance to give Americans a measured perspective about the pandemic that has so dramatically affected our society over the past 7 months, and seems certain to continue to do well into 2021.
The president didn’t make as much out of that opportunity as he could have.
His positivity — a word that has perhaps forever been tainted by its association with COVID-19 testing — is not completely unwarranted.
“Don’t let it dominate,” Trump said in a video message Monday. “Don’t let it take over your lives.”
This is good advice.
One of the insidious aspects of this virus is its power to frighten people to the point that, even though they are perfectly healthy and taking all appropriate precautions to stay that way, they are no longer able to enjoy even the simple pleasures of everyday life. This is terribly sad. And it’s a symptom of a mental health crisis that for some people could linger long after the virus has been controlled.
The president’s statements about the quality of America’s medical care is also justified.
Although critics have pointed out that Trump’s level of care is considerably higher than for the vast majority of Americans — hardly a revelation, of course — the implication that the president’s apparently mild bout with the virus is an anomaly because he was treated by top doctors is not supported by statistics.
In fact, most Americans in Trump’s age range — he’s 74 — who have contracted COVID-19 survived. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the death rate among the approximately 404,000 Americans from age 65 to 74 who have tested positive for the virus is 7.9%. That’s comparable to data from the Oregon Health Authority. The state agency uses a different age range — 70 to 79 — for which the death rate is 8.6%.
The virus is considerably more dangerous for the oldest Americans, to be sure. The fatality rate for ages 75 to 84 is 17.4%, according to the CDC, and 22% for ages 80 and older in Oregon.
But for people younger than 60 the risk is lower — and for people younger than 40 it’s vastly so.
Nationwide, people 49 or younger account for 84.9% of the COVID-19 cases, but 5% of the deaths.
In Oregon that age group has 70.8% of the total cases and 3.5% of the fatalities.
The bottom line is that, as with Trump, most people who contract COVID-19 survive.
But rather than temper the positive aspects with a sober assessment of the negative side of the ledger, Trump, as is his wont, indulged in his customary braggadocio.
That negative side is a long and depressing list, one that the president, whose influence is immense, has a responsibility to acknowledge. His “you’re going to beat it” boast rings especially hollow for the family and friends of the more than 200,000 Americans the virus has killed.
The president would have done his country a valuable service had he, after expressing his gratitude to the doctors who treated him, emphasized that COVID-19 continues to pose a deadly threat to some Americans. Rather than stand outside the White House and stuff his face mask into his suit jacket pocket, he could have left it on and urged people to keep taking simple but effective precautions.
Most people infected with this virus will indeed “beat it.” But the president’s message should have been that it’s infinitely better not to have to fight it at all.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
