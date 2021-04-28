Baker County residents missed a chance on Saturday, April 24 to help protect themselves against COVID-19, and potentially to help some local businesses that have suffered significantly during the pandemic.
Fortunately it wasn’t a one-time opportunity.
Still and all, the pitiful turnout for Saturday’s free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Fairgrounds in Baker City was both surprising and disappointing.
Surprising because Baker County residents thus far have not exactly shunned the vaccine. Although the county ranks 20th among Oregon’s 36 counties in its vaccination rate per 10,000 residents, Baker does have a higher rate than other counties in our region except Wallowa.
Yet on Saturday, just 62 people — three of whom don’t even live in Oregon — showed up to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine without even having to leave their car.
The Baker County Health Department was prepared to inoculate more than 1,160 people if necessary.
That didn’t seem like a farfetched goal considering that the health department has administered more than 600 doses on four separate days — Feb. 26, March 12, March 26 and April 9.
Unlike Saturday’s drive-thru clinic, those four events, which took place at Baker High School, were for people who had appointments to receive either their first or second doses. Yet it was hardly unreasonable to expect that Saturday’s clinic would attract a steady flow of cars. The event could hardly have been more convenient — people didn’t have to make an appointment or pre-register, and, as mentioned, they didn’t even have to get out of their car. Moreover, the clinic, unlike previous vaccination events, was open to anyone 18 or older.
The clinic was an ideal opportunity for county residents to take action to reverse the surge in COVID-19 cases over the past month, a trend that moved the county to high risk on April 23 and, starting this Friday, April 30, to extreme risk for at least one week.
The correlation is obvious — almost half of the county’s new cases over the past month are people younger than 50, the age range with the lowest vaccination rate, largely because many people in that category haven’t been eligible until recently.
There were no impediments to those people getting vaccinated Saturday. They just didn’t show up.
Meanwhile the rate of infection among people 70 and older has dropped substantially over the past month. Again, this is not a coincidence — that age range has a much higher vaccination rate. For the approximately 1,000 county residents who are 80 or older, the vaccination rate is 70%. For the 2,100 or so residents ages 70 to 79, the rate is 62%. During April, slightly less than 10% of the county’s COVID-19 cases have been in people 70 or older.
That COVID-19 vaccines are effective is hardly a revelation, of course.
But if county residents fail to take advantage of a free, easily available vaccine, and they also continue to eschew simple precautions when attending the social gatherings that health department officials say are the main source of the recent rash of cases, then local businesses will continue to suffer under state restrictions.
Some of those restrictions are unfair, to be sure — most notably the ban on indoor dining and strict limits on gyms, theaters and some other businesses while the county is at extreme risk. But complaining about draconian state rules won’t help ailing businesses. Reversing the trend of COVID-19 cases, by contrast, likely will help to accomplish that task.
The county has plenty of vaccine doses. To get one, call 541-523-0015 or go to www.bakercountycovid19.com. Pharmacies at Safeway, Albertsons, Bi-Mart and Rite Aid also have vaccines.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.