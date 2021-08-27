Gov. Kate Brown has a laudable goal: To boost Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccination rate among health care and school workers.
Everyone except the exceedingly small percentage of residents who have medical issues that make vaccinations potentially dangerous should be inoculated against this virus that continues to spread rapidly. The vaccines are safe. They are effective. Not as effective against the currently predominant delta variant, to be sure. But “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people are still rare — about 8% of cases in Baker County during the first half of August — and vaccinated people, even if they contract COVID-19, are vastly less likely to become seriously ill.
But Brown’s vaccination mandates won’t have the desired result, at least not at a significant rate.
Critics say the requirement that health care and school workers be vaccinated by Oct. 18 will prompt many employees to resign, creating a staffing crisis in these crucial public services.
But it’s at least as likely that many workers, rather than lose their jobs, will simply cite either the medical or religious exemption that make this rather less than a “mandate.” Besides which, 65% of health care workers in Baker County are already vaccinated, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Baker County’s two state legislators, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, D-Crane, are urging Brown to cancel the vaccine requirement but also to “implement robust medical and religious exemptions immediately,” according to a press release.
Neither outcome — vital workers quitting or being fired, or using an exemption — would result in more people being vaccinated.
What, then, can the governor, and other public officials, do to boost the vaccination rate?
Threats don’t work. They only spawn anger and nourish stubbornness.
The Baker City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 24 directed City Manager Jon Cannon to find an attorney to represent the city in a potential lawsuit against Brown. The city shouldn’t spend public money contesting a mandate that really isn’t one and that does not absolutely force people to decide between keeping their jobs and being vaccinated. Also, the governor has the legal authority to issue such executive orders.
The City Council would better show its respect for health care, education and other workers, and the community as a whole, by encouraging them to be vaccinated. That would protect not only these workers, but also the rest of us who depend every day on their skills.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
