Baker County can’t fairly be branded as an anti-vaccine place, in the broadest sense.
Statistics betray that claim.
The vast majority of children in the county are vaccinated against diseases such as measles, mumps, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, and hepatitis A and B. Overall, Baker County’s vaccination rate for those and a few other infections is 91%, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Rates for specific diseases are as high as 97% (for chicken pox).
Given this nearly universal acceptance of vaccines as both safe and exceptionally effective, county residents’ reluctance to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is perplexing.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 17, just 47.8% of county residents 18 and older were at least partially vaccinated (most , 44.6% of that age group, are fully vaccinated).
Just seven of Oregon’s 35 other counties have a lower vaccination rate.
The comparison between vaccination rates for other diseases, and for COVID-19, is not a perfect one, of course.
Most of the inoculations we receive are for so-called “childhood diseases,” and are administered, appropriately enough, during childhood.
COVID-19 vaccines, by contrast, were made available initially mostly to older people, and for an obvious reason — they are much more likely to die if they’re infected. Of the 2,949 Oregonians who have died, 73.3% were 70 or older; 49% were 80 or older.
But here’s the thing: We’re vaccinating almost all of our children against diseases that they almost certainly will never be exposed to. Vaccines are so effective — so long as vaccination rates are very high — that afflictions such as measles have been all but eradicated in the United States. Indeed, epidemiologists have concluded that one reason vaccination rates for such diseases have dipped in some places (although in most areas, including Baker County, they remain high) is that few parents today have any personal experience with the infections and thus are more likely to downplay the threat.
COVID-19, of course, is quite the opposite.
The disease has affected almost all of us, if not physically then emotionally or financially (or, sadly, both). This pandemic’s effects are more widespread than any since the flu pandemic of 1918-19.
Moreover, we are vastly more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 than to any of the diseases for which almost all of us have been vaccinated. We need only look at the statistics to recognize this — Baker County had more new infections the week of Aug. 8-14 than any previous week.
It’s hardly surprising that there was initial trepidation about COVID-19 vaccines. They are, after all, new. And they were developed much more rapidly than other widely distributed vaccines.
But speed in this case reflects the immense capabilities of America’s scientists, not a suspension of safety protocols. More than 165 million Americans have been vaccinated. And although COVID-19 vaccines — like all vaccines — cause side effects, some of them potentially fatal, these are extremely rare.
Also like all vaccines, COVID-19 inoculations aren’t 100% effective. Variants, most notably the delta variant, are more contagious and contribute to the incidence of “breakthrough” cases — infections in fully vaccinated people. But relatively low vaccination rates also fuel the spread, giving the delta variant a larger pool of potential hosts. This, too, is a reality that can’t be refuted — a large majority of cases during the past month, both locally and nationally, are in people who aren’t vaccinated. Most COVID-19 patients who are taxing the capacity of many hospitals, and most people who have died recently, also were not vaccinated.
Baker County residents have helped to keep many diseases, such as measles and polio, as historical artifacts rather than proximate threats through vaccinations.
We have the chance to do the same with COVID-19, which has caused far more harm, and societal upheaval, than any of the diseases against which we almost universally vaccinate.
We ought to be grateful for this opportunity. Far more grateful than we’ve so far been in Baker County.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.