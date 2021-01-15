Oregon’s sluggish effort to administer the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has received hit a snag on Friday. The governor said on Tuesday, Jan. 12, that starting Jan. 23, people 65 and older, along with teachers and other school employees, would be priority groups for inoculation. But on Friday the governor, blaming “deception” by the Trump administration regarding a federal vaccine reserve that apparently doesn’t exist, said vaccinations for teachers would start Jan. 25, and starting Feb. 8, people 80 and older would be the priority. It wasn’t clear, as of press time Friday afternoon, how quickly the state expected to use the 200,000 or so doses of vaccine that as of that day it had failed to administer.
The state’s focus for inoculations thus far, understandably, has been on doctors, nurses and other health care workers, and residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Naturally, though, the majority of Oregonians who aren’t in one of those groups have wondered what the next phase of this vital vaccination effort will look like, and when it will begin.
Making it a priority to protect older Oregonians didn’t require any detailed analysis. According to statistics from the Oregon Health Authority, 17% of the Oregonians infected with the virus are 60 or older. Yet that group accounts for almost 91% of the state’s COVID-19-related deaths.
The state’s, and Baker County’s, experience with COVID-19 vaccinations contains some disappointing results. Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, told the Herald this week that just about half of the Baker County residents who have been offered a vaccination have taken it. This is perplexing given that health care professionals would presumably understand that COVID-19 vaccines, though they were developed much more quickly than previous vaccines, still had to comply with federal standards.
Staten said she expects the acceptance rate will increase when the vaccine is offered to people 65 and older. It must do so, if we’re to make the best use of the miraculous medical advancement that COVID-19 vaccines are.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
