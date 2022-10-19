Never have so many Baker County residents had a chance to exercise one of the sacred rights afforded to citizens in our republic.
The Baker County Clerk’s office has mailed ballots to almost 13,000 voters for the Nov. 8 election.
According to the Oregon Elections Division, 12,856 Baker County residents were registered to vote as of October 2022. That’s about 77% of the county’s population. And it’s very nearly all the residents who are 18 or older, and thus eligible to register to vote (20% of the county’s residents are younger than 18).
About 300 more Baker County residents are registered to vote compared with the last general election, in November 2020.
And the county’s voter rolls have risen by about 1,700 since the 2016 general election.
Although it’s gratifying that such a large percentage of the county’s residents are registered to vote, the far more meaningful measure is voter turnout — how many people actually fill out their ballot (ideally, after devoting a reasonable amount of time and consideration to their choices).
Unfortunately, recent results suggest that the significant rise in the number of registered voters doesn’t equate to a comparable increase in the electorate’s actual participation in the process.
The main reason, statistics suggest, is that quite a few of the recently registered voters are receiving a ballot not because they actually sought one, but through the passive path of Oregon’s motor voter law, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2016.
That law automatically registers as voters people who visit a DMV office, unless those people take action and say they don’t want to be registered. Baker County added almost 1,300 voters through the law the first nine months it was in effect.
The law also registers voters as non-affiliated unless they choose a party affiliation. A large percentage of Baker County voters registered under the motor voter law are non-affiliated. And that group votes at a much lower rate than people registered with a political party. In the 2016 general election, for instance, 91.4% of registered Republicans in Baker County returned their ballot, and 85.1% of Democrats did. But voter turnout for non-affiliated voters was 57.9%.
And that was down considerably from the 2012 general election, when turnout among non-affiliated voters in the county was 69%. All of those voters had to take the initiative to register, since the motor voter law wasn’t in effect.
Statewide, voter turnout dropped from 80.3% in the 2016 general election, when the motor voter law was less than a year old, to 78.5% in 2020.
But history need not repeat itself.
Voters ought not need any special reason to cast their ballot, to be sure.
But this year’s election is quite compelling, with important races at the statewide level with a three-way race for governor, as well as Baker County Commission chairman, city council races in Baker City and other cities, a tax levy for the Baker Rural Fire Protection District, and measures banning psilocybin businesses in Baker City, unincorporated parts of the county, and several other cities.
