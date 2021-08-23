The day when Baker students walk into their schools with nothing to obscure their smiling faces (or frowning, perhaps, depending on how the morning has gone) will be a welcome sight indeed.
But we’re not ready for that day.
Not with the COVID-19 infection rate at its highest level during the pandemic in Baker County.
Masks offer limited protection, to be sure, against the virus. But combined with vaccination, they absolutely reduce the risk. And that’s particularly important with students. Although they are much less likely to get seriously ill if they’re infected, those younger than 12 also aren’t yet eligible to be vaccinated. Baker students had to wear masks last school year, too, and even though elementary students were in class four days per week for most of the year, the district had just 36 total cases among students and staff. Masks undoubtedly contributed to that relatively small infection rate.
When new case numbers plummeted in June, the district responded by relaxing mask requirements for the Summer Academy. Unfortunately, the subsequent surge in cases statewide, a trend exacerbated by paltry vaccination rates in many places, including Baker County, prompted Gov. Kate Brown to mandate masks when classes start next week.
The governor needs to be prepared to drop that statewide requirement as soon as the current surge abates in some counties, even if it remains rampant in others. Ideally, that will happen before the leaves start to turn.
But in the meantime, having students wear masks is a minor hassle, and one that’s worth the trouble to ensure students are in classrooms. A vastly worse scenario would be to forego masks and then have major outbreaks in schools that could return Baker to the awful situation that prevailed in the spring of 2020, with students trying to learn while sitting in front of a computer.
The return of masks is especially annoying because it seemed, just a couple months ago when infection rates were dropping fast, that this school year would be different from the start. But we lost the momentum we had gained against the virus.
Until we reverse that trend, some of the symbols of this long national nightmare will persist, including, unfortunately, masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.