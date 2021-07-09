Baker City’s water supply situation would be troubling if today were Sept. 10.
But it’s July 10.
And with summer scarcely underway, and hot, dry weather likely to continue for several more weeks at least, the prospects are considerably more concerning than they would be on the cusp of autumn.
Put simply, we’re going through water at a rate that’s not sustainable.
During June, which ended with a record-setting heat wave, Baker City used 129.9 million gallons of water, according to the public works department.
In June 2020 the city’s thirst amounted to 81.7 million gallons — 45% less.
On June 28 the city enacted stage 1 of its water curtailment ordinance, also known as alert status.
Under stage 1, the city asks residents and businesses to voluntarily use less water. The city specifically asked that its parks and cemetery maintenance contractor, and the city-owned Quail Ridge Golf Course, to cut back by 30%.
Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, said this week that the golf course reduced its water use even more than that because its irrigation pump failed.
Yet overall, the city is continuing to use water at about the same high rate as during June. On June 28, the day the alert status took effect, the city used half a million gallons more than the day before, Owen said. For the first five days of July, the city’s use averaged about 1 million gallons more per day than for the same period in 2020.
Yet even as the city was using more water, its primary source was producing less. The city gets its water from springs and streams in its 10,000-acre watershed on the east slopes of the Elkhorn Mountains, west of town. Owen said the volume from those sources has dropped by about half a million gallons per day over the past week. The city is already using one of its supplementary sources — a well — and Owen said the city likely will take the other — Goodrich Lake — earlier than usual.
Starting Monday, July 12, the city will move into stage 2 of the water curtailment ordinance — the warning stage. Residents will be allowed to use city water (the ordinance doesn’t affect private wells) to irrigate lawns and gardens only between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. How well residents adhere to the stage 2 restrictions likely will determine whether the city needs to move to stage 3 — critical status. Under that stage — which the city has never imposed — the city would limit water volumes for industrial and commercial users, and prohibit residents from using city water to water lawns or wash vehicles at any time. The city would cease using city water to irrigate parks, Mount Hope Cemetery, schools and the golf course.
Owen said that if the city could cut its daily use from the recent 5-million-gallon range to about 3.5 million, it would help the situation considerably. Meeting that goal doesn’t require the people stop using water outside. A modest reduction, if most people follow suit, will yield tangible results that benefit the entire community.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
