Some day — and it’s a day that can’t arrive too soon — when we head out for a meal at a local restaurant we’ll need to think only about what we plan to order.
What’s not certain, unfortunately, is whether all of those places will still be around to welcome us.
A year that has already been disastrous for many restaurants, bars and many other types of businesses due to the pandemic is getting worse.
The 2-week state “freeze” that Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced to try to reverse the recent surge in COVID-19 cases took effect on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The governor, among other restrictions, is limiting restaurants to offering takeout meals only through at least Dec. 2.
This, despite the governor and her health advisers continuing to emphasize that the chief culprit in the disturbing increase in infections is not restaurants, but rather private social gatherings.
But pointing out the state government’s inconsistencies, however satisfying, doesn’t pay the bills.
And those bills will continue even for restaurant and bar owners who are hamstrung by this unjustified edict.
The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association noted in a press release on Tuesday, Nov. 17, that business owners still have to pay rent. They have to pay Oregon Liquor Control Commission license fees despite state officials not allowing them to serve hard alcohol to takeout customers or for delivery. They still have to pay health inspection fees even though they can’t have customers in their seats and booths. Property tax bills aren’t frozen.
State officials announced Wednesday that Baker County will get more than $500,000 to help ailing businesses.
But the help our businesses need most, especially during the next 2 weeks, can come only from us.
We’ve all learned over the past 9 months that things we took for granted aren’t as sure as we would like them to be.
But if we want to be sure we will return to those carefree days when we could, on a whim, decide to let someone else cook breakfast, lunch or dinner, we need to patronize those restaurants able to offer takeout meals during the freeze, and to visit other businesses that have also suffered during the pandemic.
The holiday season is the time when we most often hear the familiar refrain about supporting local businesses.
But never, or at least not for decades, has this exhortation been more valid, more crucial, than it is now.
Nor is this solely about ensuring that we can continue to get our favorite burger and pancakes.
These businesses, in addition to satiating our appetites, are the backbone of our economy. They employ our friends, families and neighbors. They buy 4-H animals, and they contribute to school fundraisers and other community events.
They support the things we value.
And now it’s our turn.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.