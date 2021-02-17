It might be the first time the Baker Bulldog football team used sledding as a workout.
But if nothing else during the pandemic, we’ve learned to adjust, to accept the unusual.
Watching the players prepare for the rigors of a football season by sliding down the snow-covered slope at the north end of Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium, and then sprinting back to the top for another run, is just the latest in the series of strangeness that defines 2020 and the first part of 2021.
It will also be a trifle weird to watch the Bulldogs play football and soccer and volleyball, and compete in cross-country meets, when the trees are beginning to bud out at the cusp of spring rather than dropping their colorful leaves at summer’s end.
Weird, but also welcome.
After a long, frustrating and at times agonizing wait, Baker High School and Baker Middle School students are ready to return to athletics, starting with the traditional fall sports.
Those students have missed a lot during the pandemic, including the benefit of learning from their teachers in a classroom each school day.
And although academics are more important for the students’ futures than athletics, the latter is not unimportant.
Students who participate in sports benefit from teamwork and camaraderie. They recognize the connection between effort and achievement. And of course they have fun. So do the parents and grandparents and friends and community members who watch these young athletes compete.
Gov. Kate Brown was right to allow sports to start this month, including contact sports such as football. Games could begin March 1. The traditional fall sports season, which will continue through early April, is slated to be followed by spring sports (baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and golf) during April and early May, and concluding with traditional winter sports (basketball, wrestling and swimming) in May and June.
Baker schools have shown over the past few months that they can have in-person classes and keep COVID-19 at bay. Evidence from many other states that have already allowed prep sports shows that competition, when done with appropriate precautions, is also safe.
How these sports seasons will proceed is uncertain.
We know they’ll be shorter than usual, lasting about six weeks rather than a couple months.
Scheduling could be a challenge, considering that the COVID-19 situation varies among counties, sometimes widely. Baker might not be able to compete against its traditional rivals. It’s not clear whether the Baker girls basketball team will be able to defend their Class 4A state championship — a victory now almost two years in the past — or whether that will wait until the return of traditional state playoffs and tournaments in 2022.
Yet the prospect of seeing the Bulldogs return to the field, the court, the track, the course and the pool is exciting regardless of the details.
Sure, it will feel a bit strange to watch a football game and smell new grass rather than woodsmoke, to walk into the BHS gym to take in a basketball game or wrestling meet on a warm, sunlit spring evening rather than a dark and chilly winter night.
But the peculiarity will be as nothing compared to the joy of seeing young people wearing the purple and gold again, to watch them compete on fields and courts that were silent and empty for so many months.
In the meantime, we can all help by taking the precautions, such as wearing a mask where required and following social distancing, that have helped Baker County’s virus cases plummet over the past month.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
