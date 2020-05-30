Government officials, including Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, have said they don’t believe society can return to something approaching normal until a vaccine is widely available for the coronavirus.
But a recent poll suggests a significant number of Americans don’t necessarily concur — or at least that they aren’t eager to bare their shoulders for an inoculation against the virus that has affected the world like none since the Spanish flu in 1918.
The poll from The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about half of respondents definitely would get a vaccine for the coronavirus.
Considering the miraculous benefits that vaccinations have conveyed on the human race, eradicating deadly diseases such as smallpoxes and nearly eliminating once-common afflictions such as polio and measles, the poll results are troubling.
The timing, before we have a lot of information about trials of possible vaccines, might have influenced the results. About 20% of respondents said they would refuse the vaccination, while almost one-third said they aren’t sure whether they would.
A certain level of trepidation is not surprising since we’re not accustomed to researchers putting a vaccine on such a fast track. Yet experts, including Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, emphasize that, as with other vaccines, this one will be rigorously studied for safely as well as efficacy. “I would not want people to think that we’re cutting corners because that would be a big mistake,” Collins said. We should be grateful, not suspicious, that scientists are striving to create a vaccine as soon as possible — their work will save lives and help the economy recover. The speed of their efforts reflects the severity of this pandemic, not a lack of rigor.
Some concerns expressed by respondents are utterly unfounded. Among the roughly 20% who said they won’t get the vaccine, about 4 in 10 say they fear the inoculation would infect them. But the leading vaccine candidates don’t contain the virus itself — they would spur a response from the immune system without it.
The coronavirus vaccine should be one of the great medical achievements of our lifetimes. But only if we embrace its benefits, both for ourselves and for society.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
