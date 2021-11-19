Something awful might have happened on the football field at La Grande’s Community Stadium on Nov. 5.
But based on the scarcity of irrefutable evidence available so far, it seems premature to blithely substitute “did happen” for “might have happened.”
The allegation is simply enough explained.
Football players, coaches and parents from Gladstone High School, in a suburb southeast of Portland, say white players from La Grande High School repeatedly uttered racist slurs at Black players from Gladstone during a playoff game.
La Grande officials have not conceded that this happened.
The La Grande and Gladstone school districts, along with the Oregon School Activities Association, which governs high school sports in the state, issued a joint statement on Tuesday, Nov. 16 noting, among other things, that the investigation into the allegations continues and that they are “in close coordination.”
The investigation includes reviewing video of the game, and interviewing players and coaches from both teams, along with the referees.
According to The Oregonian, which first reported on the allegations, a La Grande player sent an email to the newspaper, after the original story was published, denying the incidents.
Gladstone players and parents are not alleging a few isolated comments. Ricky White, a senior player who is biracial, told The Oregonian that “it was a problem since the very first play of the game.”
Nor are the claims confined to La Grande players.
White’s mother, Heather White, told the newspaper that a referee referred to a Gladstone assistant coach as “that Black guy.”
Despite the presence of hundreds of players and spectators, most of whom probably had a cellphone or other device capable of recording sound, definitive audio proof of the allegations might be elusive. Words exchanged on the field aren’t always audible to fans in the bleachers or to cameras or recorders.
Still and all, if the obnoxious behavior was as widespread as alleged, it seems improbable that no one affiliated with La Grande, or from the officiating crew, would acknowledge, during the investigation, hearing the verbal filth that Gladstone players and parents cited.
A group of leading Democrats from the Oregon House of Representatives, however, apparently require no additional evidence that La Grande players are guilty of what would of course be heinous acts.
In a statement, the legislators wrote: “Incidents like this only reinforce the need for students and adults alike to learn and understand our history and recognize the roles racism and white violence have played since the founding of our nation.”
This statement leaves not a smidgen of space for the possibility that the “incident” could be anything but what the Gladstone players and parents described. These leaders apparently find it inconceivable that the La Grande players did not say what they are accused of saying.
There is, of course, no more fertile atmosphere for the flowering of speculation than one in which definitive evidence is absent.
People naturally will wonder, during this purgatory of fact-finding, why the Gladstone parents and players would invent such allegations. And the obvious corollary — why would La Grande players, coaches and the officials refuse to admit saying, or hearing, such things when they would have to know they would be heard by so many others?
Interesting questions, to be sure.
But also essentially useless questions.
They in no way help answer the fundamental question, which is what, if anything, happened?
We will have to wait for that answer.
And we ought to admit that this answer might not be as absolute as we’d like it to be.
There is nothing wrong, to be sure, with lawmakers, or anyone else, talking about what sanctions might be appropriate if the allegations are proved beyond dispute.
If they are, the punishments should be severe. The actions that Gladstone players and parents allege are noxious, and if they happened, it would be reasonable for the OSAA to impose significant punishment, both as a reaction to the incident and, ideally, to use it as a reminder of what can’t be tolerated.
But such righteous indignation will not be diminished by the patience required to learn all that we reasonably can about what happened between the sidelines that day.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
