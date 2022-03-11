The peeling green paint and protruding nails on the perimeter fence at the Baker County Fairgrounds rodeo grounds tell the tale.
The 17.7-acre property in Baker City is due for maintenance and other upgrades.
But that’s no easy task.
Not when the Baker County Fair Board has an annual budget of about $155,000.
But that problem, at least temporarily, is not so pressing.
The Oregon Legislature, before it adjourned its short session earlier this month, approved House Bill 5202. That bill, among its tens of millions of dollars of allocations for projects statewide, includes $2 million for the Baker County Fair.
Little wonder that Ron Rowan, chairman of the Baker County Fair Board, used the adjective “exciting” a couple times in an interview about this unprecedented one-time allocation from the state’s general fund.
The influx of money will help the Fair Board make great progress on the projects outlined in the 5-year master plan for the fairgrounds, adopted in 2021.
The list of work is long, and includes replacing the aforementioned fence, making other improvements to the rodeo grounds including potentially adding permanent seating, incorporating the former Leo Adler Field into the fairgrounds, and building another barn for small animals.
The fairgrounds are an important asset for Baker County. The property has great potential as a venue for events beyond mainstays such as, of course, the Baker County Fair in early August, and, for nearly 30 years now, the Baker City Bull and Bronc riding competition during Miners Jubilee.
It’s gratifying to find out from Rowan that in addition to the projects in the master plan, the Fair Board has discussed moving the painted sign, in centerfield at Leo Adler Field, that honors Adler, the great Baker City philanthropist who died in 1993. The Baker Sports Complex, which also has an Adler Field, would be the ideal place for the sign.
— Jayson Jacoby, Baker City Herald editor
